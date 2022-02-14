Black History in the making: 10 young leaders on the rise

From science to entrepreneurship and acting to artistry, the Millennial and Gen Z generations are coming to the table with groundbreaking ideas, movements, and leadership. Forever changing the way we work, consume media, and address systemic social issues, the world is seeing the future generations step up to the late and inspiring the world one act at a time.

Today, we’d like to highlight 10 Black leaders to pay attention to – many known and some about to make their mark on the world.

Willow Smith – Age 21

Actress, Singer, Dancer

Willow Smith made her acting debut in the 2007 film I Am Legend, alongside her father, Will Smith. A few years later, her breakthrough single “Whip My Hair” reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and received a nomination for Music Video of the Year at the 2011 BET Awards at the mere age of 11 years old.

Over a decade later, Willow Smith was included in Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2021. The 21-year-old actress, singer, and dancer has since released four studio albums and been a generational inspiration in support of racial justice, environmental, and feminist movements.

Alongside her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow joined the cause to help end human trafficking in the United States. Her latest album Lately I feel Everything features artist collaborations with Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, among others.

John Boyega – Age 29

Actor, Producer

British-Nigerian actor and producer John Boyega received international acclaim from his breakthrough role as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Joining the cast for The Force Awakens, Boyega reprised his role for two sequels in the latest trilogy within the franchise, The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Boyega received the 2015 Empire award for Best Male Newcomer for his portrayal of Finn in the Star Wars franchise.

Most recently, Boyega won a Golden Globe award in 2020 under the category “Best Actor in a Limited Series” for his performance in Small Axe, a British anthology series charting the lives of West Indian immigrants in London between the 1960s and 1980s. Boyega is a fierce advocate for the racial justice movement, having vocally supported George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, and Stephen Lawrence during a speech in a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park, London.

Zendaya – Age 25

Singer, Actress

Sporting numerous accolades, actress and singer Zendaya is the proud recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award, Saturn Award, and Sattelite award for her artistry on screen and on the charts. 25-year-old Zendaya has noteworthy credits ranging from her television performances in Euphoria (2019-present) and Dancing with the Stars, to feature films like The Greatest Showman (2017) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). Zendaya’s portrayal of MJ Watson in the Spider-Man reboot was a nod to the well-known love interest of Mary Jane Watson in the original Spider-Man trilogy featuring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. While MJ is an entirely new character, Zendaya broke barriers as the first black love interest in a Spider-Man film. Her on-screen romance with Tom Holland blossomed into a real-life romance backstage as the pair continue to date. Zendaya has contributed to dozens of charities, causes, and movements in the last decade alone. In 2017, the actress notably attended the Women’s March on Washington and joined the George Floyd protests in June of 2020. Joining Michelle Obama in a Livestream in 2020, the duo encouraged young people to check their voter registrations and participate in local and national elections.

Amanda Gorman – Age 23

Poet, Activist

When 23-year-old Amanda Gorman stood before the nation during the 2021 Inauguration Day, her 723-word poem, The Hill We Climb moved mountains with its soul-capturing words on unity and togetherness. With cultural nods to Broadway’s Hamilton and the colonial-era phrase “City Upon a Hill” by then Massachusetts governor John Winthrop, Gorman’s poem was written in the aftermath of the 2020 United States Election and the subsequent storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The Hill We Climb received an outpouring of praise from notable figures such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stacey Abrams, and Michelle and Barack Obama. Prior to her appearance on President Biden’s Inauguration, Gorman attended Harvard University and received the honor of National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, and was highlighted by Time in 2021. In September 2021, Gorman co-hosted the Met Gala with actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, and tennis player Naomi Osaka. Her poetry primarily focuses on themes of feminism, oppression, race, and the African Diaspora.

Kenneth Harris II – Age 29

Mechanical Engineer

A fierce advocate for STEM education, Kenneth Harris II currently works as a Senior Satellite Engineer for the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. The 29-year-old scientist is no newcomer to the laboratories at NASA having worked on projects for the government space agency since the age of 16.

Having earned degrees from John Hopkins University and The University of Maryland, Harris has been recognized in Forbes “30 Under 30” for his achievements and TEDx talks on the power of mentorship. Harris attributes his success and love for STEM to his father, also an engineer, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who once said in a 1947 issue of Moon Tiger “true education is a combination of character plus intelligence”.

Lil Nas X – Age 22

Singer/Rapper

Montero Lamar Hill, better known by his stage name Lil Nas X, first gained the public’s attention with his 2019 musical debut “Old Town Road” alongside Billy Ray Cyrus. The catchy chart-topper combined elements of hip-hop and country, a rare gem that remained atop the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks in a row. Lil Nas X made history when he publicly came out as gay while “Old Town Road” was a number one hit, the only artist ever to do so.

The rapper/singer instantly received positive support though also faced some backlash on Twitter from within the Hip Hop community. Lil Nas X was recognized by Time in 2021 as part of their “100 Most Influential People” list for his debut studio album, Montero. Montero contained star-studded guest appearances by Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus, and included 4 singles, two of which topped the charts. His well-received album touched upon personal experiences with coming out, love, self-acceptance, and personal struggles. The album’s lead single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) pays homage to the 2017 coming of age film by the same name.

Simone Biles – Age 24

Olympic Gymnast

Now a household name, 24-year-old Simone Biles carries the honor of being the most decorated World Champion gymnast in history. Biles took home the gold in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics for the United States, in all-around, vault, and floor.

Boasting 25 total World Championship medals, Biles also claims the most gold medal wins at 19 out of the 25. Biles returned with the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and received national attention for a partial withdrawal after suffering a temporary loss of mid-air balance known as “the twisties.”

Focusing on her mental and physical health, Biles was celebrated by her fellow Olympians and American viewers at home for perseverance and self-care. A survivor of sexual assault by convicted rapist Dr. Larry Nasser (then Osteopathic Physician), Biles has been a voice for sexual assault survivors around the world and champion of mental health awareness.

Olivia Watkins – Age 27

President of Black Farmer Fund

Included in Forbes 2021 “30 Under 30” list, Olivia Watkins has been financing, developing, and operating environmental and social initiatives across the United States for the past seven years. She is currently the President and co-founder of Black Farmer Fund. Watkins earned her MBA from North Carolina State University and worked in numerous production jobs at Soul Fire Farm Institute and Kahumana Organic Farms before starting Black Farmer Fund in 2017. As of 2019, out of 57,000 farmers in New York state, only 139 are black. Utilizing her environmental biology degree to manage and expand ecologically regenerative and socially responsible business operations, Watkins’ fund has benefited black farmers across New York State. Since 2019, Watkins’ organization has raised over $1.2 million for black farmers across the state.

Malcolm Mitchell – Age 28

Poet, Author, Former Wide Reciever for New England Patriots

For Football fans across the nation, Malcolm Mitchell is widely known for his 2 years spent playing in the NFL for the New England Patriots. Drafted in 2016, Head Coach Bill Bellicheck named Mitchell the starting wide receiver along with Julian Edelman. Mitchell previously played college football for the Univerisity of Georgia, though his professional football career was sadly cut short due to numerous knee injuries.

Flash forward one year following his NFL retirement, Mitchell continued to make headlines, this time for his support of children’s literacy. Mitchell is self-described as someone who struggled to read growing up, and poured his energy into creating children’s books.

Existing works by Mitchell include The Magicians Hat, and My Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World, which is slated to have a version released in Spanish in 2022.

Tony Weaver Jr. – Age 27

Author, CEO of Weird Enough Productions

Weird Enough Productions, founded by Tony Weaver, is an educational technology firm dedicated to addressing media misrepresentation through original video creation and media literacy education.

Misrepresentation in the media has been connected to African-Americans obtaining longer prison terms, less medical treatment, and a higher risk of police brutality. Weird Enough Productions has made a positive impact on 3,200 students with 13 original short films and a web comic in production that tackles subjects including false media stories.

An award-winning writer, Weaver puts emphasis breaking down stereotypes and providing representation for children of color in his stories.