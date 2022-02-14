Monday’s weather: Starting off with the coldest day of the week, high of 21

Today: Very cold and windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 21 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 10 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. High 31(feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & milder, High 45 (feel like 31) Winds: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 40 (feel like 29) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with a few afternoon showers. High 60 Winds: SSW 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Mild and breezy with rain. Low 46 Winds: SW10-20 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny breezy and mild. Morning high of 53 with temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Friday night: Clear and much colder. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable