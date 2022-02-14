Monday’s weather: Starting off with the coldest day of the week, high of 21

Monday’s Weather

Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to get into the lower 20s. The wind today will make it feel like it’s only in the single digits.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 14- Feb. 18

Today: Very cold and windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 21 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 10 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. High 31(feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & milder, High 45 (feel like 31) Winds: S 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 40 (feel like 29) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with a few afternoon showers. High 60 Winds: SSW 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Mild and breezy with rain. Low 46 Winds: SW10-20 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny breezy and mild. Morning high of 53 with temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Clear and much colder. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable

Calm Before the Storm

Well above normal temperatures are expected later this week as a storm system tracks through New Hampshire. Snowmelt combined with rainfall may cause some ice movement and rises on the rivers. Gusty southwest winds will also accompany the storm Thursday and Thursday night, becoming northwest Friday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Well above normal temperatures are expected middle to late week as a storm system tracks through New England with rain.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs 6 below to 4 above zero. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to around 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 49 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 1 below to 9 above zero. Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.
