Monday’s weather: Starting off with the coldest day of the week, high of 21

Monday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Feb. 14- Feb. 18
Calm Before the Storm
Well above normal temperatures are expected later this week as a storm system tracks through New Hampshire. Snowmelt combined with rainfall may cause some ice movement and rises on the rivers. Gusty southwest winds will also accompany the storm Thursday and Thursday night, becoming northwest Friday.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Ski Report via Ski NH