Jan. 21 & 22: Big ideas in the mix as #PLANMHT focuses on innovation and identity

MANCHESTER, NH — Planapalooza™ came to a close in mid-September and the feedback from residents, business owners, and interested citizens are still rolling in. Thank you to those of you who were able to attend Planapalooza™ and the closing presentation at the Palace Theater. For those of you who may have missed the opportunity, the a video of the closing presentation can be viewed below:

MASTER PLAN_Work-In-Progress Presentation 09/17/19 from MPTS – Channel 22 on Vimeo.

What is Plan Manchester?

Plan Manchester is a Master Plan update project for the City of Manchester. You are invited to join the discussion about the City’s goals for the future through meaningful and exciting conversation about the future of the City.

With the close of Planapalooza, the Team will now undertake a more targeted analysis of existing conditions related to specific issues and future goals that were identified by the community during Planapalooza™. For the next several months, the Teams economic development specialist will study current market trends and will develop economic strategies for Manchester. The transportation team will research and prepare an in-depth analysis of the transportation needs in Manchester, keeping in mind the BUILD Grant and work of SNHPC/Goody Clancy on the TOD Plan and Manchester Connects. The rest of the Team will identify key insights and develop recommendations and strategies that will inform the creation of the Public Draft Master Plan.

The consulting team will submit a Public Draft Master Plan which City Staff will circulate to Think Tank members, stakeholders, Mayor and Board of Aldermen, City Land Use Boards, and the general public thus will begin the Public Review Period. This can be expected in April 2020.

So for now, sit tight, continue to discuss and promote the update and keep checking PlanManchester.com for updates and ways to stay connected.

Upcoming Public Engagement Opportunities

The City of Manchester is hosting a series of neighborhood meetings, focus groups and a community survey to collect residents’ input. During the third week of January, the Team’s economic development specialist will return to Manchester to hold several HUD focus groups. Some of the topics to be discussed include healthy neighborhoods, economic development, homeownership & affordable housing, health and human services, homelessness, recreational opportunities, infrastructure improvements, planning and public management, and education and skills development.

Join us at one of our upcoming community meetings to voice concerns and express opinions on the priority needs of the Manchester community and help us plan for the future of Manchester.

Community Meeting #1:

Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Hope Tabernacle

222 Cedar Street

Manchester, NH 03103

Community Meeting #2:

Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Kelley Falls Community Center

431 Kimball Street

Manchester, NH 03102