Rex and DoubleTree set for NH Wine Week events

CONCORD, N.H. – Later this month, Manchester will serve as a centerpiece for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission’s New Hampshire Wine Week.

On Jan. 22, the Rex Theater will host “Cellar Notes: An Evening of Wine and Music” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Along with live music in a relaxed setting, the event will feature an interactive panel discussion with Dave Phinney of Orin Swift, Lisa Evich of SIMI, Mark Neal of Neal Family Vineyards, and Craig McAllister of La Crema Winery, as well as music from local singer/songwriter Alli Beaudry.

On Jan. 23, the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester will host the Easterseals Winter Wine Spectacular from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature over 1,800 wines for sampling in addition to food, and over 60 internationally-known wine personalities.

Proceeds from the event go to Easterseals New Hampshire.

More information both of the events can be found at nhwineweek.com