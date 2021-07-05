Aug. 7: Support the 4th Annual ‘Remembering Dustin’ Fundraiser

Dustin Blake was a student at Manchester High School Central with a passion for drama and chorus. In the summer of 2017, he suddenly passed away, leaving us wanting to fill a hole with his same passion.

In 2018, The Dustin Blake Performing Arts Scholarship was established. Since then we have given away 12 scholarships, totaling $4,100. This is our fourth annual fundraiser to help continue giving graduating seniors scholarships in Dustin’s name.

We have a bake sale, his friends and fellow performers, provide entertainment and the highlight is a raffle of items from Palace Theatre Memberships to toys and lots in between. So please come to the Manchester Vineyard Church at 750 Pine St., Manchester on August 7, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. and help us carry on Dustin’s legacy.