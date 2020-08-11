Aug. 18: NHHEAF Network offers free ‘Applying for College 101’ webinar

CONCORD, NH – Selecting colleges and applying for admission can be overwhelming. There are applications to be completed, deadlines to meet, essays to write and policies to understand. The New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation is offering a free 90-minute college overview live webinar to educate college-bound high school students and their families about the college application process.

The webinars are designed for school seniors and their parents/guardians on Aug. 18 and again on Sept. 9. This workshop is a great way for students and families to start to learn about the college admissions process and covers a variety of topics.

Available Workshops

In this fast-paced “Applying to College 101” workshop, our college counselors will discuss the following topics of immediate interest to college-bound high school students as they navigate the college admissions process: Narrowing the list of schools

Providing a list of questions to ask on a college tour (and where to take a virtual tour!)

Reviewing the application timeline

Understanding the components of the college application process

Exploring the main components of the Common Application (talking about the new COVID-19 question)

Introducing financial aid basics Event Date(s): Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – 5 to 6:30 p.m. To register, please click here. or Wednesday, September 9, 2020 – 5 to 6:30 p.m. To register, please click here.