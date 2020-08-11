Motorcyclist seriously injured in accident at Mast Road and Varney Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Monday night.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of Mast Road and Varney Street. for a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

At this time the crash is in the initial stages of the investigation. The male operator was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As more information is available and when appropriate it will be released. The investigation is being handled by the Traffic Unit. Please expect delays in the area for an extended period of time.