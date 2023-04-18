April 22 – ‘all my friends are in This show:’ Art as a vessel for change and resistance

CONCORD, NH – Kimball Jenkins’ spring exhibition features a curation by Yasamin Safarzadeh which will challenge and defy the norms of gallery exhibitions in New Hampshire. This highly anticipated exhibit features artists from across the country. Each artist is an integral component of the fabric of their community, their mentorship, grace, perseverance, insight and innovatios are a testament to the ways in which art can be used as a vessel for change and resistance.

Celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime conglomerate of performance, immersion, exhibition, ambition and rock stardom on April 22, from 7-9 p.m. at Kimball Jenkins, 266 N. Main St., in Concord.

Live performances by Cozy Throne, Gemma Soldati, Obscura Freakshow and a special live tattoo installment by friends from New Inkland Tattoo. Be sure to secure your spot on our auction list in order to be tattooed at the event with a flash design from all my friends are in This show artists.

Brilliantly catered by Miriam Rohini of The Broken Spoon.

Artists include Amber Nicole Cannan, David Roy, Laurel Paley, Ara Tamzarian, Richard Tango-Lowy, Michele Jaquis, Positive Street Art, Juliet Madsen, Dei Xhrist, Austin Fredrickson, Richella Simard, Shyla Hazen, Zahirah Nur Truth, Beth Ann Miller, Ann Kinne, Eliza Carmen, Kimball Jenkins Ceramics Department, Tina Jo.

Get a flash tattoo designed by one of the exhibition’s artists, inked by wildly talented artists from the iconic New Inkland Tattoo in Manchester, NH.

Several other events are planned in addition to the public reception.

On April 28, 2023, Kimball Jenkins will host the Millenials of Color in partnership with Equity Leaders Fellowship for a potluck BBQ. The film No Bears, will be screened in partnership with Red River Theatres on May 8, 2023, at 6 p.m. in Concord, with a panel discussion featuring Nahal Nazer, Somayeh Kashi and Dr. Fatemeh Rahmanifard, on the current protests in Iran.

Through the featuring of such considered, diverse, and well-informed work, Kimball Jenkins provides space for the audience to be inspired and think of artistic expression as more than two-dimensional representation of forms, but as a means to engage with the people in their community, and dynamically express multifarious insights.

We are deeply grateful to Northeast Delta Dental and Orr & Reno for supporting culturally responsive community programming through sponsorship of this exhibition. Kimball Jenkins’ annual programming is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

all my friends are in This show will run from April 20- July 7, 2023. Varied gallery hours are offered weekly and can be found by visiting the Kimball Jenkins website. There is no cost to visit and engage with the galleries.

Kimball Jenkins is a nonprofit community cultural center amplifying diverse perspectives and traditionally marginalized voices through the arts and history. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Kimball Jenkins’ mission is to cultivate creativity, make arts education accessible, and honor historic preservation. Kimball Jenkins offers year-round educational programming and community events on a historic estate in downtown Concord, NH.