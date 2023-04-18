City man receives suspended sentence in motorcycle crash that killed his girlfriend

MANCHESTER, NH — A city man, charged with negligent homicide in his girlfriend’s death in a June 2021 motorcycle crash, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the lesser felony charge of reckless conduct, deadly weapon.

Judge Steven M. Houran, presiding in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, sentenced Grant E. Darveau, 30, of 59 Hillcrest Ave., to 3 ½ to 7 years, all suspended for five years on the condition of good behavior.

Darveau was accused of causing the death of Paige Parkinson, 25, of Manchester, who was a longtime resident of Nashua according to her obituary. Parkinson was the passenger on his motorcycle about 11:30 p.m. on June 9, 2021, when he was speeding and crashed into a parked car at Pine and Willow streets.

Parkinson died at the scene and Darveau was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Darveau, who was Parkinson’s boyfriend, had the support of her family according to court papers.

After five years, Darveau will be allowed to petition the court to amend the felony charge to a misdemeanor and “the state will not oppose if no major violations,” according to the sentencing sheet.

At the time of her death, Parkinson was employed at Firefly American Bistro and Bar in Manchester and had started a career as a realtor with Keller Williams Realty.