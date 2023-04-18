West High School announces Q-3 honor roll students

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Manchester School District Civics, Education 0

West High School

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 177  West High School students achieved honor roll status for the third-quarter marking period.

Principal’s List

Last Name First Name Year of Graduation Roll
Deshmukh Soham 2023 Principal’s List
Jackson Sadie Mae Helena 2023 Principal’s List
Keefe Gabriel 2023 Principal’s List
Kelly Ryan 2023 Principal’s List
LeClair Dana 2023 Principal’s List
Mohamed Shahd 2023 Principal’s List
Nadeau Ella 2023 Principal’s List
Nos Angelee 2023 Principal’s List
Richards Rebecca 2023 Principal’s List
Rodriguez Evangelina 2023 Principal’s List
Sepulveda Jonathan 2023 Principal’s List
Acevedo Shayla 2024 Principal’s List
Addir Sara 2024 Principal’s List
Arango Lopez Esteban 2024 Principal’s List
Aregbesola Favour 2024 Principal’s List
Augusto Amanda 2024 Principal’s List
Benitez Edinson 2024 Principal’s List
Crawford Jesse-Allen 2024 Principal’s List
Douidi Amar 2024 Principal’s List
Fitzpatrick Kieran 2024 Principal’s List
Gallego Nicole 2024 Principal’s List
Gallegos Aubrey 2024 Principal’s List
Goyette Bryce 2024 Principal’s List
Hebert Tonykus 2024 Principal’s List
Jones Lindsay 2024 Principal’s List
Krestalica Omar 2024 Principal’s List
Plehandzic Katelyn 2024 Principal’s List
Richard Carina 2024 Principal’s List
Valley Michelle 2024 Principal’s List
Vaughn Amaya 2024 Principal’s List
Al Kinani Yousif 2025 Principal’s List
Carnahan Kayleigh 2025 Principal’s List
Chen Renyu 2025 Principal’s List
Dang Han 2025 Principal’s List
Graf Jenna 2025 Principal’s List
Nos Saliya 2025 Principal’s List
Perkins Ryan 2025 Principal’s List
Rackliff Austin 2025 Principal’s List
Ahmed Aazmer 2026 Principal’s List
Allard Madison 2026 Principal’s List
Doherty Megan 2026 Principal’s List
Duryea Charles 2026 Principal’s List
Giri Deepasha 2026 Principal’s List
Jansipsee Sittinon 2026 Principal’s List
Laguerre Marveen 2026 Principal’s List
Lamson Abigail 2026 Principal’s List
Range Sean 2026 Principal’s List
Sehic Ammar 2026 Principal’s List
Serhan Adam 2026 Principal’s List
Wilson Tsuina 2026 Principal’s List

High Honors

Abi Farah Nour 2023 High Honors
Bearfield Cade 2023 High Honors
Collado Jayson 2023 High Honors
Desjardins Logan 2023 High Honors
Fahel Elizabeth 2023 High Honors
Gagnon Nicholas 2023 High Honors
Henderson Alivia 2023 High Honors
Limbu Ayushma 2023 High Honors
Mejia Emelie 2023 High Honors
Sarah Helene 2023 High Honors
Szumiesz Paige 2023 High Honors
Thayer Glen 2023 High Honors
Brown Ashlie 2024 High Honors
Chavez Eliel 2024 High Honors
Doward Caitlin 2024 High Honors
Engel Dominic 2024 High Honors
Ganter Carter 2024 High Honors
Ghalley Prashna 2024 High Honors
Green Elias 2024 High Honors
Hall Madison 2024 High Honors
Marshall Hayden 2024 High Honors
Murphy Erin 2024 High Honors
Robinson William 2024 High Honors
Saucier Emiley 2024 High Honors
Thapa Ushika 2024 High Honors
Worden Anthony 2024 High Honors
Amrkhail Rokhanullah 2025 High Honors
Beaudet Sara 2025 High Honors
Berry Syrenity 2025 High Honors
Chilel Juarez Teresa Lucely 2025 High Honors
Durakovic Eldar 2025 High Honors
Edmunds Tevin 2025 High Honors
Kimasi Miradi 2025 High Honors
Luong Anna 2025 High Honors
Magar Samjana 2025 High Honors
Marcoux Tyler 2025 High Honors
McNamara Hayden 2025 High Honors
Murphy Chloe 2025 High Honors
Nadeau Audrey 2025 High Honors
Ramnanan Jeremiah 2025 High Honors
Raudales Zeron Karla 2025 High Honors
Richard Lia 2025 High Honors
Rivera Jhystoni Parkhynn 2025 High Honors
Rodriguez Diaz Yulianny 2025 High Honors
St Jean Rowen 2025 High Honors
Sunsin Astor 2025 High Honors
Walsh Annalyse 2025 High Honors
Awad Gomana 2026 High Honors
Badeau Aurora 2026 High Honors
Conteh Rashid 2026 High Honors
Culver Mason 2026 High Honors
Donovan William 2026 High Honors
Hall Cody 2026 High Honors
Houde Max 2026 High Honors
Lapinski Scott 2026 High Honors
Mejia-Sorto Dhebora 2026 High Honors
Ortiz-Fernandez Josiah 2026 High Honors
Prasai Nistha 2026 High Honors
Rienert Autumn 2026 High Honors
Ritchey Christine 2026 High Honors
St Pierre Lindsey 2026 High Honors

Honors

Bahera Shukuru 2023 Honors
Dickson Camrin 2023 Honors
Durham Kelsea 2023 Honors
Letson Ian 2023 Honors
Mathison Amber 2023 Honors
Montalvo Shanelys 2023 Honors
Morency Christian 2023 Honors
Ofori Batani 2023 Honors
Piok Nyanakuak 2023 Honors
Ricard Gregory 2023 Honors
Rice Trenton 2023 Honors
Rivera Xiomara 2023 Honors
Suazo Rojas Ederlin 2023 Honors
Tamang Kushal 2023 Honors
Thomas Kailia 2023 Honors
Valdez Garcia Jean 2023 Honors
Ahmed Mazin 2024 Honors
Ali Mahmood 2024 Honors
Boucher Zachary 2024 Honors
Contreras Eric 2024 Honors
Cote Lauren 2024 Honors
Estevez Yordanny 2024 Honors
Liranzo Jovanni 2024 Honors
Mahindru Vick 2024 Honors
Mathison Megan 2024 Honors
Merced Victoria 2024 Honors
Paul Jonathan 2024 Honors
Poulin Ajaelah 2024 Honors
Rosario Jaredsy 2024 Honors
Silvera Carter 2024 Honors
Capulso Charlze 2025 Honors
Caron Brady 2025 Honors
Ceniceros Jaime 2025 Honors
Delgado Perez Mariana 2025 Honors
DesRochers Rylie 2025 Honors
Earner Anthony 2025 Honors
Foley Alexis 2025 Honors
Gabaree Caralyn 2025 Honors
Hodson Randall 2025 Honors
Kollie Aaron 2025 Honors
Laferriere Kailee 2025 Honors
Lauder Eshaya 2025 Honors
Loughlin Ryleigh 2025 Honors
McKetchnie Andrew 2025 Honors
Mejia Bryan 2025 Honors
Parents Hailey 2025 Honors
Rockwell Amyle 2025 Honors
Smith Braelin 2025 Honors
Torres Jacob 2025 Honors
Warrington Anthony 2025 Honors
Watts Owen 2025 Honors
Whitaker Morgan 2025 Honors
Cartier Adrianna 2026 Honors
Godbois Sophia 2026 Honors
Jean Hadoemie 2026 Honors
Martin-Bennitt Daria 2026 Honors
Mgrdichian Mark 2026 Honors
Morell Naomi 2026 Honors
Ntongo Effie 2026 Honors
Plehandzic Jake 2026 Honors
Russo Felicity 2026 Honors
Soto Dominic 2026 Honors
Spahic Naila 2026 Honors
Vela Rincon Lizbeth 2026 Honors
Young Bradley 2026 Honors

