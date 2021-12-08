Allenstown man killed in late night crash on Front Street

First Name

MANCHESTER, NH – An Allenstown man died in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Front Street,

On December 7th, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Front Street at the intersection of Country Club Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

One vehicle was a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 40-year-old male from Allenstown who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second vehicle was a Toyota Rav 4 driven by a 30-year-old female from Manchester who sustained minor injuries.

Country Club Drive was closed for a few hours while the Manchester Police processed the crash scene.

This crash continues to be investigated by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.