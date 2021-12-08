Wednesday’s weather: Snow showers today and tonight with minimal accumulation

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Cranmore Mountain Resort, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain

Friday, December 10th – Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak Saturday,

December 11th – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday,

December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday,

December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area

TBD – Attitash Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Whaleback

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning then snows likely in the afternoon. Highs 10 to 20. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning then snows likely in the afternoon. Highs 13 to 23. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.