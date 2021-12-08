Wednesday’s weather: Snow showers today and tonight with minimal accumulation

Wednesday’s Weather

Our first accumulating light snow today with a coating to an inch or two. The New Hampshire seacoast could see 3″ with the potential for more. Untreated surfaces will be slippery

5-Day Outlook Dec. 8 – Dec. 12

Today: Cloudy with snow showers developing. (Coating to an inch). High 34 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Early snow showers (Coating to an inch) then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 24 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 36 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers & milder. High 59 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. Low 45 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. High Near 50 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Normal highs should be 42 degrees, next week temperatures could be 10 degrees above normal.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Cranmore Mountain Resort, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain

Friday, December 10th – Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak Saturday,

December 11th – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday,

December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday,

December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area

TBD – Attitash Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Whaleback

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning then snows likely in the afternoon. Highs 10 to 20. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning then snows likely in the afternoon. Highs 13 to 23. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

