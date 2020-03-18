A new way to navigate Downtown Manchester: Support your local favorites

This is a hard time for all of us, it is definitely not something anyone is used to. Many of us are able to work from home, but for restaurants and other local businesses, that is not an option. There are so many ways we can keep each other safe as well as support your normal breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drink spots while we practice social distancing.

Even with these alternative options, please keep everyone safe by washing your hands with soap for 20 seconds, sneeze and cough into your elbow, don’t touch anything you don’t need to touch, and just be kind to everyone.

We’ll keep this post updated as much as we can, so please keep an eye on it! If you notice something missing (this is a work in progress) please send an email to marketing@intownmanchester.com

Before we go into what each business is offering, here are a couple ways you can help them: purchase a gift card for future use, order take out/delivery (don’t forget to tip!), share the great stories you have of any establishment online- through social media or leave them a great review, and if they are offering online classes or demonstrations, sign up! That will help both you and them. Also, Instead of asking for a refund for a concert or show, hold your tickets until the event is either rescheduled, ask for a credit to use later, or wait until there is another you wish to attend and ask for an exchange. Please give businesses extra time to respond if you send an inquiry, they are figuring out the best way to navigate the situation for themselves, customers, clients, employees, and their own families.

RESTAURANTS:

Buba Noodle is offering free meals off of their kids menu for school-aged children and 10 percent off for all Health Care workers. They are doing this via takeout or delivery and are open Tuesday – Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Baked Cafe is open for take out and delivery

Hop Knot Manchester has a gift certificate sale! For every $20 you spend, they give you $5 free, just email hopknotmanchester@gmail.com. They are also open for take out 12-7 p.m. so you can still enjoy a delicious pretzel.

Thirsty Moose Manchester is open for take out only Wednesday- Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

Moe’s Italian Sandwiches is open for call ahead and curbside service with delivery through Door Dash and Postmates.

Piccola Italia NH is open for take out only

Midtown Cafe at the Beacon is open for take out

Ben and Jerry’s Manchester is open for take out and delivery, so you can still feed your ice cream addiction from 11a.m. – 10 p.m., the delivery radius is 15 minutes outside of Manchester, and they are also on GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

Mangia Italian llc will be open from 5-7 p.m. for take out

Fridas Tacos and Tequila is open for take out and delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub

A&E Coffee & Tea is open for pick up and carry out only

Noodz will be open for take out and delivery between 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and again from 4:30-7 p.m. from Monday through Thursday

Matbah Mediterranean Cuisine will only be open for take out and online orders through Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Postmates

The Crown Tavern will be open for takeout (they have included some Chophouse items as well) from 12-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., they also are having a gift card special- for every gift card you purchase now, you will receive a bonus 10% gift card for use after Mother’s Day (May 10).

Athens Restaurant is open for takeout Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30-7:30 p.m.

The Wild Rover is open for take out and gift cards from 11:00 a.m. until they feel like everyone has gotten what they need on Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday takeout will begin at 10:a.m. and remain open as late as needed!

Firefly American Bistro & Bar will have a new menu each day, geared towards individuals and families. They will be open for delivery (within an 8 mile radius) and take out. They are also having a great gift card special- 25 percent of all gift card purchases will be going directly to their staff. Gift cards are available online or over the phone.

Red Arrow Diner is open for take out, delivery (5 mile radius of location, $15 minimum), and curbside pickup. Pies and cakes are available via online ordering and home style meals are available from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. every day.

Margaritas will be open for take out or delivery with Uber Eats, every day from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Kisaki is open for take out and delivery via DoorDash and Grubhub, gift cards are also available

The Gyro Spot is open regular hours, minus late nights on the weekend, when they will close at 9:00. Order takeout or delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. Another gift card special: get a $25 gift card for just $20!

USA Chicken and Biscuit is open regular business hours for take out, pickup, and delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

The Local Moose Cafe will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for take out and call ahead only.

To Share Brewing Company will be open for take out and delivery Tuesday-Friday 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12:00-6:00 p.m.

Murphy’s Taproom is open for takeout

Republic is open for take out and delivery Wednesday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and a minimum order of $25.00, credit card only

Campo Enoteca is open for take out and delivery through Republic (see above).

Waterworks Cafe is open for pick up and delivery!

Granite State Lunchbox is open for takeout and delivery, with adjusted hours of 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., please call your order in

The Bridge Cafe on Elm is open for takeout and delivery every day from 7:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and has gift cards available!

Restoration Cafe has full menu available, call ahead for pick-up or delivery options via Uber Eats

SHOPS/ACTIVITIES:

Studio 550 Arts Center will be open limited hours through 3/21 for those finishing projects. They will then be closed through 4/7 with online project posts, but there are gift cards available!

Granite State Candy Shoppe is open with reduced hours, and has online orders and is working on free ground shipping

Barre Life is offering virtual classes for members

The Bookery Manchester is moving online! Virtual story time on Facebook Live every morning at 9:00 a.m., they are currently working on moving public events online, and will have curbside pickup for food orders, with delivery in the works.

Pop of Color has restricted hours of 10:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and has so much available in their online shop (including gift cards!).

A|R Workshop Manchester is offering DIY to-go kits with pickup curbside and gift cards! Get your craft on

Dancing Lion will be open regular hours for take out and retail sales and will have free shipping for online sales.

Castro’s Back Room is open for business but will not be serving alcohol.

Diane Crespo Gallery is open with small class sizes Thurs.-Sat.

The following businesses are temporarily closed until at least April 7 (Try sharing a great story or a review of one of them!):

Central Ale House

XO on Elm

Muse Paint Bar (classes will be rescheduled)

Mint Bistro

110 Grill

Cafe La Reine, gift cards are available via online purchase

The Farm Bar & Grille

Shoppers Pub has an online gift card promotion