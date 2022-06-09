1 of 7 Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies each take a game on Wednesday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-28) split their Wednesday doubleheader with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets, 20-32) to begin their six-game set at Mirabito Stadium in southern New York. Stellar pitching and two homers carried the Fisher Cats to a win, 2-1, in game one. In game two, New Hampshire twice squandered the bases loaded and lost, 4-1.

Game one – New Hampshire 2, Binghamton 1

Fisher Cats pitching impressed in game one. Reliever Jimmy Burnette (W, 1-0) earned the win in his Double-A debut with 3.0 scoreless, hitless innings. The lefty had one walk and six strikeouts. He was promoted from the High-A Vancouver Canadians on June 4. Burnette had a 3.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts per nine innings with Vancouver.

Starter Luis Quinones went 3.0 innings as well. The only run he allowed was on a Francisco Alvarez solo homer. Alvarez is the No. 1 prospect in the New York Mets system and is the No. 7 overall prospect, according to MLB.com.

After being shut out in the first four innings, New Hampshire added two runs thanks to solo home runs from Cam Eden and Spencer Horwitz. Eden’s blast was his first at Double-A, and Horwitz’s was crushed over the right field wall for his fifth of the season.

The Fisher Cats had multiple chances to add more runs but were unable to do so. New Hampshire left nine runners on base in the seven-inning game, including three in the third and two in the sixth and the seventh.

Lefty reliever Sean Mellen impressed in the field and earned his second save with a scoreless seventh inning. Mellen fielded a sharp bunt and made a quick throw to third base to retire the lead runner for Binghamton. He caught a line drive to retire the next batter he faced and preserved the 2-1 win. Mellen has allowed just one earned run in his last 6.0 innings of work.

Game two – Binghamton 4, New Hampshire 1

New Hampshire bats were quiet in game two after Tanner Morris—team-leader in batting average, on-base percentage, hits, runs and walks—was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. LJ Talley and Will Robertson roped back-to-back doubles in the second inning to score New Hampshire’s only run. Robertson is fourth on the team in doubles with nine.

Like in game one, the Fisher Cats could not capitalize with runners in scoring position. New Hampshire had the bases loaded with less than two outs in the fifth and seventh innings but did not score. They left seven runners on base in the game.

Zac Cook had a hit in his return from the 7-day injured list, and Sebastian Espino and Spencer Horwitz each doubled. Four of the Fisher Cats’ five hits were doubles.

New York Mets No. 2 prospect Brett Baty drove in the first two Binghamton runs. He had a homer in the first inning and then an RBI single in the third that capped off an 11-pitch at bat. The Rumble Ponies added two more en route to their 4-1 win.

New Hampshire pitching did tally 10 strikeouts. Cre Finfrock had two punchouts for his second straight appearance, and Mike Ellenbest struck out the side in the seventh.