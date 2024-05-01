May 2: Come through as Amythyst Kiah previews new music at The Colonial 

Based in Johnson City, Tennessee, Amythyst Kiah is the type of musician who consciously embraces their roots while always looking to push their music forward. She isn’t completely folk and Americana, and she isn’t a full-on rocker either, but she achieves a balance that’s unique to herself and her artistry. Kiah has some new music coming out very soon, and folks around the area will be able to experience it even sooner – she’s going to be performing in the Showroom of the Colonial Performing Arts Center in Keene on May 2. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and Kiah plans on performing a bunch of material ahead of her upcoming tour opening for the folk sensation Iron & Wine starting next month.

We had a talk ahead of the performance about a single she put out last week, her musical journey up to this point and the plans she has for her next full-length release that’s due out later in the year.

If You Go

The Colonial, 20 Commercial St., Keene

7:30 p.m.

Rob Duguay: On April 26, you released a new single that’s a rendition of “In The Pines,” which is an American folk traditional that’s associated with both the bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe and the blues legend Lead Belly. What initially inspired you to do your own version of the tune?

Amythyst Kiah: I wanted to release a single in the meantime while things are still getting finished up with this record that I’m working on and to let people know I’m still alive (laughs). I’ve been making a record, so that’s why I’ve been quiet. I decided to sort of revisit a way of creating art that I hadn’t done in quite some time, which is taking old traditional folk songs and reinterpreting it in my vision. It felt like a good time to dig back into that and “In The Pines” has been recorded over 200 times because it’s an iconic incredible song. Since it has been recorded that many times, I really wanted to make this count while giving a fresh take on it.

Now we have the song and it turned out beautifully. I recorded it with Butch Walker, who is also recording and producing my upcoming record. We used a rubber bridge guitar, which I used once on my previous record, but it’s featured more on this one I have coming out. It really has the timbre of a plucked cello, it has a gorgeous, beautiful sound. There’s a little bit of banjo in there, so this song is a little bit of a preview of what to expect because there’s a lot more acoustic instruments on the record.

I wanted to kind of pull in more of those acoustic and folk elements into this record, so “In The Pines” is representative of the long-standing tradition of incredible American music and my opportunity to try to take this iconic song and put my spin on it. Like I said, it also teases what to expect from the next record.

RD: That makes total sense. For the recording, did you do all the instrumentation yourself or did you have any other collaborators along with Butch? I know there’s some percussion in the song, so what was the whole process like for you?

AK: I recorded a demo in my personal home studio and it started out with just an acoustic guitar and my vocals. I then sent it over to Butch, he suggested that we try the rubber bridge and I also played some banjo. He added in some electric guitar and some percussion as well, so we eventually took out the acoustic guitar and just left the rubber bridge. We also had an old tube amp plugged in as well and I’m pretty sure that we did it in stereo. We wanted to make it sound as sad and lonesome as possible and that’s where taking out the acoustic guitar really helped while making it sound incredibly haunting.

Butch then took some time with it and he added other effects and other little things here and there, but we wanted to keep it pretty sparse. That’s what it felt like the song needed so it was awesome. At this point, we’ve been working together over the past couple of months on this record so it felt like we were a well-oiled machine as far as collaborating went.

RD: Very cool. You taught yourself how to play guitar when you were a teenager, so how did you initially go about doing that? Were you reading books on tablature and notation, playing by ear or did you do something else?

AK: My parents bought me an acoustic guitar and a CD-ROM that had lessons on it, but I did learn how to play by ear by watching. I’ve always been really good at being able to pick up things visually, so I just ended up applying that onto learning guitar. I then started learning more chords and then I went online and I found ultimateguitar.com, which I think is still around today. I had always wanted to be a guitar-playing version of Tori Amos for a really long time when I was a kid, that was my goal in life. I did classical guitar for a couple years, but I decided that I didn’t want to do it anymore because there were too many rules for me at the time.

Then I took a bluegrass guitar class at East Tennessee State University out of sheer curiosity and I just kind of went on from there. I got into playing with a string band while studying performance and taking some recording engineering classes. I did eventually end up learning some music theory after avoiding it for a while, but it was good to learn because you have to communicate with other musicians, so I guess that’s been the music path for me.

RD: Yeah, it seems like you’ve had quite the journey with it. With this show coming up at the Colonial Arts Center in Keene, what are your thoughts going into it? Do you find audiences in the Northeast to be any different than audiences down South where you’re from?

AK: There’s a lot of commonality with the audiences, but I’ll say that the only real difference I really see is that if I play at a performing arts center versus playing in a rock club or a coffee shop, every audience has its vibe. From my personal experience just from going around the South and the Northeast, it’s more about the kind of culture that the venue itself creates more so than whether or not it’s southern or northern. That’s just kind of what I’ve picked up on over the years, so having said that, with theater shows in particular regardless of where I am I absolutely love those. I love playing coffeeshops and all kinds of new venues, but theaters are interesting because a lot of the time they’re either really old or they have this certain kind of reverence and elegance that adds to the experience, especially with a solo and intimate acoustic show. The acoustics are usually amazing, the sound guys usually know what they’re doing and it always sounds great.

It’s a very serene and calm atmosphere to share music and I really enjoy that experience because sometimes when you’re playing solo at a festival or at a rock club, there’s nothing really serene or calm about it. In a lot of ways, those shows are more fun when you have a band with you, but for the solo shows, playing theaters, coffee shops and places like that really kind of add that extra layer of personability and that feeling of everybody giving each other space to listen to the music and what’s being presented.

RD: It’s great that you recognize the different atmospheres at various venues. You mentioned that you have this new album that’s coming out, so what can you share about it so far? Is there a release date for it? Is there a name for it?

AK: The name of the record is “Still + Bright,” which I got the idea for from reading a lot of Alan Watts and a lot of Buddhist & Daoist philosophies along with maintaining my meditation practice. A lot of this record was written during that time when I was experiencing my own spiritual journey, so a lot of the songs came from that period. It’s representative of another chapter in my life where I’ve done a lot of really hard mental and philosophical exploration over the past eight years to try and heal from the trauma that I’ve experienced in the past. Now when I’m writing songs, when I’m recording and when I’m playing them, it’s coming from a place of peace and joy now when my music used to be a catharsis for negative emotions. It’s not like I hate sharing my songs, but there was always this sort of baseline of sadness.

Now that I’m writing songs and my head is no longer in that space anymore, it’s made me realize that playing music can be something beyond pouring your guts out into the world. Of course there’s going to be some songs that are personal and do have some sadness to them, but it’s coming from a much healthier place and a much healthier sense of being now, so it means a lot to be able to share this record. It’s an homage to my meditation practice and my spiritual practice and it’s also an homage to Appalachia. I got a song called “Empire of Love” that I wrote with Sean McConnell and it’s essentially my theme song, which I didn’t realize that’s what it was going to be at the time we sat down to write it.

It’s kind of my theme song on how I feel about where I live and how I found my connection in the mountains of southern Appalachia. They’ve always been up there no matter what and I kind of likened the mountains to being like a sturdy place to stand on. As far as the release date goes, it’s still not officially confirmed yet but it will be in the fall, we do know that. We’ll keep you all posted on when we finally have a date, we’re getting close but we want to be sure before we announce it.