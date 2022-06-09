June 9-12: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
THURSDAY, JUNE 9th
- Ryan Gibeau / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm
- John Chouinard / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm
- Brother Seamus / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Rebecca Turmel / T-Bones (Hudson) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 10th
- Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Casey Roop / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Jordan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 7:30pm
- The Groove Cats / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm
- Doug Mitchell Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm
- Inside Out / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm
- Sirsy / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 11th
- Decatur Creek / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 10am
- Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Eyes of Ages / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 4pm
- Nick Ferrero / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Casey Roop /Hill Bar & Grill / 5:30pm
- Karen Grenier / Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Dave Ayotte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats / Angel City (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 12th
- Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am
- Jimmy Zaroulis / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Another Shot / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 12pm
- Ryan Williamson / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 2pm
- Paul Lussier / KC’s (Manchester) / 3pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FNC at the Rex – WILL NOONAN & ANDREW DELLA VOLPE / June 10th at 7:30pm
Andrew Della Volpe is a standup comedian from Boston. He got his start working as an intern at Sacha Baron Cohen’s Four by Two Films and has never considered a straight job since.
Will Noonan was named “Boston’s Best Comedian” by The Improper Bostonian magazine, is sometimes known as “The Honda Guy” for his current job as spokesman in Honda commercials on TV and radio all over New England, and as well as for his fan-favorite role in the Netflix movie The Sleepover.
Della Volpe and Will Noonan get together every Tuesday and discuss what it means to be softer dudes in a hard modern world. Join these criers who change tires for an hour of hilarious and heartfelt banter.
HEARTS AND BONES – Music of Paul Simon / June 11that 7:30pm
Hearts & Bones are a 12-piece band of New England musicians with a shared affinity for the music of Paul Simon. They formed in the summer of 2018 as “Gumboots” after performing a night of Simon’s music in celebration of his career, and have been delighting audiences around the northeast since then with their high-energy shows that include material from all six decades of Simon’s catalogue.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL / June 3-26 (mainstage)
A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
ROBERT DIONNE – AN AFTERNOON OF BROADWAY / June 12th at 2pm (Studio Theatre)
Robert’s ever-so-popular Interactive Broadway Cabaret returns to The Majestic Studio Stage! Join us for all of your favorite Broadway tunes from the classics through today. Listen, sing-a-long, or tap your feet to this great community music event. Robert will also be joined by a few of your Majestic favorite soloists who will do brief “guest appearances”.
JOCELYN DUFORD’S ALPHABET BROADWAY CABARET / June 18th at 7pm (Studio Theatre)
Jocelyn Duford brings us her acclaimed one-woman show “ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret”. Featuring a musical theater song for each letter of the alphabet; ABC is at times hilarious & poignant as Jocelyn changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for.
COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:
- Comedy Out of the Box / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / June 9th at 7:30pm / www.hatboxnh.com
- Graig Murphy, Greg Boggis, Sean Sullivan / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / June 10th at 8pm / www.tupelomusichall.com
- Erin Maguire / McCue’s Comedy Club (Porstmouth) / June 10th at 8pm / www.mccuescomedyclub.com
- Marty Caproni / Headliner’s Comedy Club (Manchester) / June 11th at 8:30pm / www.headlinerscomedyclub.com
- Karen Morgan / McCue’s Comedy Club (Porstmouth) / June 11th at 8pm / www.mccuescomedyclub.com
Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).