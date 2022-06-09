June 9-12: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, JUNE 9th

Ryan Gibeau / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

John Chouinard / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Brother Seamus / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / T-Bones (Hudson) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 10th

Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 7:30pm

The Groove Cats / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Doug Mitchell Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Inside Out / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Sirsy / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 11th

Decatur Creek / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 10am

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Eyes of Ages / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 4pm

Nick Ferrero / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Casey Roop /Hill Bar & Grill / 5:30pm

Karen Grenier / Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Dave Ayotte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats / Angel City (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 12th

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Jimmy Zaroulis / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Another Shot / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 12pm

Ryan Williamson / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 2pm

Paul Lussier / KC’s (Manchester) / 3pm



The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – WILL NOONAN & ANDREW DELLA VOLPE / June 10th at 7:30pm

Andrew Della Volpe is a standup comedian from Boston. He got his start working as an intern at Sacha Baron Cohen’s Four by Two Films and has never considered a straight job since.

Will Noonan was named “Boston’s Best Comedian” by The Improper Bostonian magazine, is sometimes known as “The Honda Guy” for his current job as spokesman in Honda commercials on TV and radio all over New England, and as well as for his fan-favorite role in the Netflix movie The Sleepover.

Della Volpe and Will Noonan get together every Tuesday and discuss what it means to be softer dudes in a hard modern world. Join these criers who change tires for an hour of hilarious and heartfelt banter.

HEARTS AND BONES – Music of Paul Simon / June 11that 7:30pm

Hearts & Bones are a 12-piece band of New England musicians with a shared affinity for the music of Paul Simon. They formed in the summer of 2018 as “Gumboots” after performing a night of Simon’s music in celebration of his career, and have been delighting audiences around the northeast since then with their high-energy shows that include material from all six decades of Simon’s catalogue.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL / June 3-26 (mainstage)

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

ROBERT DIONNE – AN AFTERNOON OF BROADWAY / June 12th at 2pm (Studio Theatre)

Robert’s ever-so-popular Interactive Broadway Cabaret returns to The Majestic Studio Stage! Join us for all of your favorite Broadway tunes from the classics through today. Listen, sing-a-long, or tap your feet to this great community music event. Robert will also be joined by a few of your Majestic favorite soloists who will do brief “guest appearances”.

JOCELYN DUFORD’S ALPHABET BROADWAY CABARET / June 18th at 7pm (Studio Theatre)

Jocelyn Duford brings us her acclaimed one-woman show “ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret”. Featuring a musical theater song for each letter of the alphabet; ABC is at times hilarious & poignant as Jocelyn changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for.

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Comedy Out of the Box / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / June 9 th at 7:30pm / www.hatboxnh.com

Graig Murphy, Greg Boggis, Sean Sullivan / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / June 10 th at 8pm / www.tupelomusichall.com

Erin Maguire / McCue’s Comedy Club (Porstmouth) / June 10 th at 8pm / www.mccuescomedyclub.com

Marty Caproni / Headliner’s Comedy Club (Manchester) / June 11 th at 8:30pm / www.headlinerscomedyclub.com

Karen Morgan / McCue’s Comedy Club (Porstmouth) / June 11 th at 8pm / www.mccuescomedyclub.com

