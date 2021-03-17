Weather: Sunny and milder today, possible snow Thursday, then ‘hello spring!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure moves off the coast along with milder temperatures today. Low pressure exits the Ohio Valley tomorrow before passing south and east of Cape Cod Friday. This system has the potential to bring light rain changing to snow by Friday morning.

Weather Outlook, March 17 – March 21

Today: Mostly sunny & milder High 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Increasing clouds Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly cloudy High 55 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some rain changing to snow(2″ by daybreak) Low 30 Winds: N 10-15+ mph Friday: Snow showers(1″) before noon & colder High: 37 Winds: N 10-20 mph Friday night: Mostly clear Low: 20 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph Saturday (First Day of Spring): Mostly sunny & milder High: 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Clear Low: 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High: 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mostly clear Low : 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Still a chance for rain changing to snow Thursday night into Friday. Beyond that, the story shifts to “hello, spring-like warmth.” Fun Fact Boulder NWS received a few comments that people saw a brownish layer in the snow and they were able to capture a picture of it at the office. This is actually a layer of dust transported from Mexico! @NWSAlbuquerque pointed it out on satellite last night. #COwx Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .