Weather: Sunny and milder today, possible snow Thursday, then ‘hello spring!

Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure moves off the coast along with milder temperatures today. Low pressure exits the Ohio Valley tomorrow before passing south and east of Cape Cod Friday. This system has the potential to bring light rain changing to snow by Friday morning.
Weather Outlook, March 17 – March 21
Boulder NWS received a few comments that people saw a brownish layer in the snow and they were able to capture a picture of it at the office. This is actually a layer of dust transported from Mexico! @NWSAlbuquerque pointed it out on satellite last night. #COwx
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .