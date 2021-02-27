March 3-17: Ink Link’s 3-part Personal Financial Wellness webinar series with tips and tools from Enterprise Bank

MANCHESTER, NH – If you’ve been meaning to push the reset button on your finances, work out a budget, track your spending, save more in 2021, or pay down your debt, then have we got just the webinar series for you.

Enterprise Bank team members Kira Morehouse, Jasmine Pandit, Sophy Theam and Kelsie Ulrick will present relevant and useful online personal financial education in this three-part series. Timely topics include exploring attitudes about money, how to budget, and when and how to use debt. will provide tips and tools to help you overcome financial stress and create healthy money habits. The series is free and runs for the first three Wednesdays in March at 12:30 p.m.

From learning how to budget to when and how to use debt, the goal of this series is to help you feel empowered about your finances so that you can make better decisions about money.

The schedule and topics are:

Money Habitudes – Wednesday, March 3

Presenters: Kira Morehouse and Jasmine Pandit

We’ll talk about the difficult topic of money in a fun, non-judgemental, and constructive way so that you can discover your own habits and attitudes about money.

Budgeting – Wednesday, March 10

Presenters: Kelsie Ulrick and Sophy Theam

Learn how to create a monthly spending and savings plan to guide you with using your money, including which bills to prioritize first when money is short.

Managing Your Debt – Wednesday, March 17

Presenters: Kira Morehouse and Sophy Theam

Understanding debt is the first step to managing it and making better-informed decisions. Learn how to develop a plan to reduce debt and get help if needed, such as from a trained credit counselor.

Click here for more information and to register. Once registered you will receive a Zoom link for each of the webinars.