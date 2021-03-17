4 adults, 2 juveniles arrested for disorderly conduct after early-morning screaming match at Prout Park

MANCHESTER, NH – On March 17, 2021, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Prout Park on Young Street for a report of an argument.

When officers arrived they could hear multiple people screaming and saw three cars in the parking lot. Some of the individuals were standing outside one of the cars shouting and fighting with the people inside. Additional units responded and the group was separated. The group remained disorderly, continued to scream and refused to leave the park. Neighbors were coming outside and complaining about the noise.

Six people were arrested to include Aluel Chan, 19; Tyana Cruz, 20; Arek Dowang, 18; and Trinity Jackson Johnson, 18, all of Manchester. Two juveniles were also arrested.

Chan was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Jackson-Johnson, Cruz, and Dowang were all charged with disorderly conduct. One juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct and the other criminal trespass.