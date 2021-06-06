Weather: Another hot one today with no relief from the swelter until Thursday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
Last Sunday the high was 51, today’s high 95, that’s 44 degrees warmer. It’s going to get hotter tomorrow with a high near 100!
Saturday’s high of 93 is a record; old record is 90 set in 1930 & 2005.
Sunday’s record: 93 in 1953.
In addition, record warm lows are likely to fall as well. The record warm lows for each day are listed below for Concord.
Sunday – 73 in 1925.
Monday – 69 in 1870
Tuesday – 67 in 1871
Weather Outlook June 6 – June 10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Upper 80s
- Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 09:39 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:59.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!