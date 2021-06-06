Weather: Another hot one today with no relief from the swelter until Thursday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

Last Sunday the high was 51, today’s high 95, that’s 44 degrees warmer. It’s going to get hotter tomorrow with a high near 100!

Saturday’s high of 93 is a record; old record is 90 set in 1930 & 2005.

Sunday’s record: 93 in 1953.

In addition, record warm lows are likely to fall as well. The record warm lows for each day are listed below for Concord.

Sunday – 73 in 1925.

Monday – 69 in 1870

Tuesday – 67 in 1871

Weather Outlook June 6 – June 10

Today: Hazy sun, very hot & humid High 95 (record high) Winds: W 10-15 mph Tonight: Hazy, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday: Hazy sun, very hot & humid High 98 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Very warm & humid Low 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, hot & humid; spot thunderstorm in afternoon High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Hazy, hot, & humid; with a thunderstorm High 90 Winds: W 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Few showers & cooler Low 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun & not as warm High 81 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Our record June heatwave will end on Thursday. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outloo k: Hazy sun & humid

k: Hazy sun & humid UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : Upper 80s

: Upper 80s Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

SW 10-15 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 09:39 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:59. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?