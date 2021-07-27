Watch out for I-93 bridge work near Hooksett border

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces the following changes to the traffic pattern on I-93 southbound in Hooksett beginning on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Southbound traffic will be shifted over the bridge at Exit 9 to allow construction crews to continue concrete repairs and install new expansion joints on the bridge over US Route 3. This traffic shift will be in place through the summer.

Lane closures will be utilized Wednesday beginning at 7:00pm to 5:00am for road striping operations. Motorists may experience slower traffic conditions and should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone, obeying all posted signs.

This work is weather dependent and part of the $8.4 million bridge preservation project being constructed by R.S. Audley, Inc. from Bow, NH.