July 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 118 positive results with 16 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, DHHS announced 118 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 58 people who tested positive by PCR test and 60 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 440 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventeen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45% being female and 55% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (28), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Merrimack (11), Strafford (9), Belknap (8), Grafton (4), Carroll (3), Cheshire (3), Coos (2), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for thirteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 20 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 100,398 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 27, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 100,398 Recovered 98,572 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,386 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 440 Current Hospitalizations 20

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.