New Hampshire Congressional Delegation announces nearly $1 million to increase safety at NH religious institutions

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Chair of the Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Subcommittee, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) today announced with Representatives Annie Kuster (D-NH-02) and Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) that New Hampshire nonprofits, including houses of worship, will receive $951,951 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, including just under $150,000 for Manchester-based organizations.

In Manchester, New Hampshire Catholic Charities Inc., Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation Care received $49,756 and the Derryfield School received $100,000. Saint Anselm College, which is located just beyond the border of Manchester in Goffstown and has a Manchester postal address, received $98,624.

“Granite Staters of all faiths deserve to feel safe in their house of worship, but the increasing attacks that we have seen on certain communities threatens that sense of security,” Hassan said. “I was glad to lead efforts to expand federal funding for this critical grant program to help ensure that smaller states like New Hampshire receive more federal resources to help our nonprofits and houses of worship stay safe. I will continue working to help faith-based organizations have the resources that they need to protect their community from threats.”

“Every Granite Stater should be able find solace in their house of worship, should they choose, without fearing for the safety of themselves or community members. Too many times, our nation has borne witness to horrific violence targeting houses of worship, which is why federal resources to protect congregants is so critical. These federal dollars will help shore up security at locations throughout the state to protect those practicing their faith and allow the peace of mind that every person deserves,” said Shaheen. “I’ll continue to work across the aisle to root out hatred that drives this violence and to provide additional federal assistance that invests in security measures to keep all Granite Staters safe.”

“Granite Staters deserve to live free from the threat of violence in places of worship and throughout our communities,” said Kuster. “These funds heading to New Hampshire from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program will help nonprofits and houses of worship across the state combat foreign and domestic terrorist threats and bolster security measures.”

“Nonprofits and houses of worship are essential parts of our communities and should be safe spaces,” said Pappas. “Everyone should feel secure visiting a place of worship or any other local institution, and I’m pleased several organizations will receive these funds to help improve security, combat terror threats, and keep people safe.”