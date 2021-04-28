Volunteers at The Granite YMCA celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up Manchester park

MANCHESTER, NH — In honor of Earth Day, a team of YMCA volunteers joined the community for Intown Manchester’s city-wide Adopt-A-Block clean-up on April 22, 2021. Volunteers cleaned up Lamont Hanley Park by removing weeds and trash, then spreading mulch throughout the gardens. Located at the corner of Bridge Street and Elm Street in Manchester, this park provides beautiful green space in the city.

“Thank you to our volunteers for volunteering both inside and outside of the YMCA to help develop mind, body, and spirit.” said Linda Quebec, Volunteer Coordinator at The Granite YMCA. “Our volunteers at the Y help play an active role in bringing about meaningful, enduring change in our community.”

This Earth Day initiative is part of the YMCA’s Togetherhood program, which connects people from all backgrounds to plan and carry out volunteer projects that address a real need in their community. We invite you to join The Granite YMCA’s team of volunteers to participate in service projects that benefit our community. We have a variety of projects within the Y and projects out in the community. Visit our online volunteer project catalog at https://graniteymca.volunteermatters.org/project-catalog or email Linda Quebec at lquebec@graniteymca.org to learn more about volunteering with the YMCA.

About The Granite YMCA

As one of the state’s longest-standing and most enduring non-profits, The Granite YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living, social responsibility, and family strengthening. Across the state, its six branches engage 30,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to improve their health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. In 2019, The Granite YMCA provided financial assistance and free services valued at over $1.6 million to 26,189 individuals. To learn more, visit www.graniteymca.org.