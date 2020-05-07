Unique city partnership matches volunteers with non-profits in need of helpers

MANCHESTER, NH — “Find the helpers” has become a familiar mantra these days, and it fits with the latest announcement from City Hall. On Thursday Mayor Joyce Craig announced a partnership with Volunteer NH to connect volunteers with nonprofits serving the Manchester community.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put tremendous strain on our city and many families are struggling. But in response, we have seen an outpouring of support from community members who want to help their neighbors get through this hard time,” Craig said. ” Hundreds of people have signed up to volunteer, and we are excited to partner with Volunteer NH to find meaningful ways for them to give back right here in Manchester.”

Volunteer NH will roll out a Manchester-specific volunteer opportunity portal within their existing network Get Connected database where individuals can look for constantly-updating volunteer opportunities.

“There are so many people who want to help the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, but they don’t know where to start. We are happy to be partnering with Mayor Craig to help connect volunteers with organizations that are doing important work for Manchester,” said Gretchen Stallings, Volunteer NH Executive Director.

Everyone who signed up to volunteer for COVID-19 relief will be contacted by coordinators through Volunteer NH to match them with organizations in Manchester looking for help.

Organizations that have volunteer needs can sign up here, on the Volunteer NH website.

Additional questions? {lease email mayor@manchesternh.gov.