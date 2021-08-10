Tuesday’s weather: Hazy sun, humid, high of 85

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Weather Alert
Heat indices in the mid to upper 90s are possible during the afternoon hours on Wednesday through Friday. Heat indices near 100 degrees are possible on Thursday. Heat advisories are anticipated for parts of the region during this time period.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 10 – Aug. 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our third heatwave moves in the middle of this week and could last into the start of the weekend.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!