Tuesday’s weather: Hazy sun, humid, high of 85

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be warmer and very humid with highs in the mid-80s. Oppressive heat and humidity for tomorrow through Friday as we head into our third heatwave.

Weather Alert

Heat indices in the mid to upper 90s are possible during the afternoon hours on Wednesday through Friday. Heat indices near 100 degrees are possible on Thursday. Heat advisories are anticipated for parts of the region during this time period.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 10 – Aug. 14

Today: Some hazy sun & humid High 85 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Hazy, hot & muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 94 (feeling like 100) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 76 (feeling like 80) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Hazy, hot & muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 92 (feeling like 100) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds with a thunderstorm; hot & humid High 90 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our third heatwave moves in the middle of this week and could last into the start of the weekend.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Weather Outlook: Some hazy sun & humid
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:35 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 01:32 PM.

