Soule wins Granite United Way award

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last month, Manchester Board of School Committee Member Karen Soule was honored at the Granite United Way’s Annual Reflections of Resilience event for her volunteer work.

Soule was honored for her efforts volunteering throughout the pandemic helping to distribute food to families across the city.

She said that earning the award was an unexpected, humbling experience.

“I’m really humbled by this award. I’m just one person, we had an army of volunteers out helping the community,” she said. “Like Barbara Bush once said, everyone has something to give and that’s what it’s all about.”

The event, which was held virtually this year, also honored Amoskeag Health and NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire for their efforts in distributing over $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to those in need locally as well as Southern New Hampshire University’s efforts in addressing food insecurity in the greater Manchester area.