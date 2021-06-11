Manchester man dies in motorcycle crash at Triangle Mall

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On June 11, 2021, at approximately 6:20 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the Triangle Mall at 2075 S. Willow Street for a report of a motorcycle accident.

The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle had been traveling south on Perimeter Road and veered off the road between St. Mary’s Bank and the Triangle Mall. Police said the operator, Forrest EmraIt, 34, of Manchester, appears to have been thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash. Responders located Mr. Emralt a distance from the motorcycle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.