June 15: Senior Storytelling at the Manchester City Library

Research has shown evidence that storytelling is an effective way of maintaining a healthy mind in old age. This summer, the Manchester City Library and the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester invite seniors 60+ to share their stories or just listen to the fond and interesting memories of their peers.

Reconnect via zoom or phone in this 4-part conversational group led by Dr. Ed Mahoney, D.Min., LPP. Sessions will be held every other Tuesday, starting on June 15 at 11 a.m.

Dr. Ed Mahoney is a New Hampshire Licensed Pastoral Psychotherapist. He is also a Clinical Fellow and Approved Supervisor with the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy. He has served close to 30 years as clinician, supervisor, and clinical director at both community mental health and private practice settings.

For questions, call Susan Harmon at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email sharmon@manchesternh.gov

Signup for this program is required! Visit www.manchesterlibrary.org and click on “Upcoming Events” to view the library calendar. Click here to be taken directly to the event, or copy and paste the link below into your browser. You can also sign up by calling the library at 603-624-6550.

https://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=i1&lmx=%CF%60c%22%AF%A5s&v=3