Thursday’s weather: Morning showers make way for a sunny afternoon, high in the mid-40s

Thursday’s Weather

A few early morning rain showers will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s will feel like 35 with the wind.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 26, 2022-Jan. 30, 2023 Today: Early rain showers with some afternoon sun & windy. High 45 (feel like 35) W 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 20 (feel like 14) Winds: W 15-20+ mph Friday: Mostly sunny & colder. High 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 40 (feel like 35) Winds: SW 5-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Few snow showers late. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start February. Outlook for Groundhog Day February 2 is for some snow with a high of around 30.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Freezing rain with a chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to west around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 45 mph becoming west and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Freezing rain is likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 30. South winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to west around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.