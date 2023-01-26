Jan. 26-29 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26th

Chris Lester / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Clint Lapointe / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Mugsy Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Sugah Rush / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27th

Mikey G. / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jud Caswell / Over The Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 6pm

Kimayo / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Sam Hammerman / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Emily’s Garage Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Something Else Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Drift Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

7 Day Weekend / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28th

Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ariel Strasser / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

The Lone Wolf Project / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Liz Ridgely / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Nothingsafe, Song Garden / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Tootie Pa & His Big Fine Thing / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29th

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26th

QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm

Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

FOREIGNERS JOURNEY feat. CONSTANTINE MAROULIS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) 7:30pm

A Tribute to two of rocks greatest arena bands of the 80’s – Foreigner & Journey; bringing together the incredible sounds of two of rocks greatest arena bands of the 80s. Experience the rock ballads Faithfully & Open Arms, along with rock classics Cold As Ice, Urgent, Hot Blooded, Feels Like The First Time, Jukebox Hero, Separate Ways, Don’t Stop Believin’, Anyway You Want It … and so much more! All performed as the originals were, in their original key and pitch! The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BOOM BOX / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm

A little house, a little blues, a little funk, a little rock, and a whole lot of soul blast through BoomBox. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27th

CATS: YOUNG ACTOR’S EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / through January 29th

A brief adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, specially tailored for young actors. Based on Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot / CATS is set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard playground and is alive with purr-fect felines, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Skimbleshanks and Grizabella. The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year—the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. Presented by The Majestic Academy Youth & Teens. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

THE ALL NEW PIANO MEN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through February 5th

As the timeless music of Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Freddie Mercury come together again, The All New Piano Men will introduce new piano greats to the Palace Theatre stage and have you dancing in the aisles. Featuring a live band, top vocalists, and dancers straight from New York City, the tributes to these bands are nothing short of stellar. An original musical production by Artistic Director Carl Rajotte, this ageless music is brought to life on stage right before your eyes, which is something you won’t want to miss! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BRAD MASTRANGELO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

What started as a dare by a group of friends in 1990 has turned into a pretty successful stand-up comedy career. Brad’s “street smart” brand of comedy has been making fans laugh all over the globe. From his hometown of Boston to California and every place in between, Brad’s show hits home with everyone. His real-life stories make crowds think they must have grown up with this guy because they can usually relate to everything he talks about. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28th

FORTUNE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

For well over three decades, Fortune has regularly packed venues throughout New England. Hailing from Peabody, MA, this 6-piece band has long maintained a reputation for smooth three and four-part vocal harmonies, dynamic and melodic textures of multiple guitars and keyboards, and a tight rhythm section. A Fortune show always features the type of songs that “bands don’t try to cover” such as Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Foreplay/Longtime by Boston, or Won’t Get Fooled again by The Who, as well as many others ranging from Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd to Journey and Yes! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

MAGIC ROCKS! ILLUSIONIST LEON ETIENNE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

You’ve seen him on America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Fallon, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us! Illusionist Leon Etienne rocks venues around the world with his jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed hit show, Magic Rocks! Witness this family friendly illusion spectacular featuring the world’s best grand illusions, award-winning sleight of hand, and hilarious comedy, in an immersive experience that brings joy, laughter, and wonder when the world needs it most! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29th

13th ANNUAL NEW ENGLAND WINTER BLUES FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4pm

After 13 years of sold out shows all around New England the New England Winter Blues Festival makes its first stop at the wonderful Rex Theatre. This year features a cavalcade of international blues guitar giants. Headlining will be blues superstar Texas guitar slinger Mike Zito, Chicago blues giant Nick Moss, Italian blues guitar prodigy Roberto Morbioli and Northeast blues supergroup The Wicked Lo-Down which features their own Texas blues guitar monster Paul Size. Don’t miss your chance to catch this incredible show in this wonderful intimate setting! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENTS:

ROB SCHNEIDER / Capitol Center (Concord) / Saturday, February 4th at 8pm

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, and television and continues his word-wide standup tour. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

