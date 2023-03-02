Thursday’s weather: Calm before the storm, with a wintry mix turning to sunshine, high of 43

Weather Watch Video

Thursday’s Weather

This morning a weak low pressure will bring light snow (1-2″) to rain before some breaks of sun this afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Weather Alert Our biggest snow of the winter coming in Friday night into Saturday morning with double-digit snowfall possible and wind! 5-Day Outlook, March 2-6 Today: Morning light snow (1-2″) to rain with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Friday: Sunshine giving way to clouds. High 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Periods of snow (4-8″) & wind. Low 29 (feeling like 22) Winds: E 10-15+ mph Saturday: Snowy (3-5″) & windy. High 33 (feel like 24) Winds: NE 10-20+ mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with flurries by morning. Low 27 Winds: N 5-10 mph Sunday: Morning flurries with some afternoon sun. High Around 40 (feel like 32) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Some clearing late. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of March coming in like a Lion, watching our biggest snowstorm this winter tracking near Cape Cod Friday night into Saturday. The stormy pattern will continue well into March.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 30 mph increasing to the west at around 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Tuesday Precipitation Totals