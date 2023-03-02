Thursday’s weather: Calm before the storm, with a wintry mix turning to sunshine, high of 43

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video

Thursday’s Weather

This morning a weak low pressure will bring light snow (1-2″) to rain before some breaks of sun this afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Weather Alert

Our biggest snow of the winter coming in Friday night into Saturday morning with double-digit snowfall possible and wind!

5-Day Outlook, March 2-6

Today: Morning light snow (1-2″) to rain with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Sunshine giving way to clouds. High 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Periods of snow (4-8″) & wind. Low 29 (feeling like 22) Winds: E 10-15+ mph

Saturday: Snowy (3-5″) & windy. High 33 (feel like 24) Winds: NE 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with flurries by morning. Low 27 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Morning flurries with some afternoon sun. High Around 40 (feel like 32) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Some clearing late. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of March coming in like a Lion, watching our biggest snowstorm this winter tracking near Cape Cod Friday night into Saturday. The stormy pattern will continue well into March.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, south winds around 30 mph increasing to the west at around 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the afternoon.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Tuesday Precipitation Totals

Belknap County:
Belmont 7.5″
Carroll County:
Freedom 6.3″
Bartlett 6.2″
Center Sandwich 5.5″
Grafton County:
Bristol 6.5″
Campton 5.9″
Hillsborough County:
New Ipswich 3″
Windsor 2.7″
Manchester Airport 2.7″
Brookline 2″
Merrimack County:
South Hooksett 4″
Concord Airport: 3.1″
Canterbury 3″
Rockingham County:
Portsmouth Airport 4.2″
Stratham 3.8″
Auburn 3.5″
Strafford County:
Rochester 7″
Somersworth 6″
Northwood 5.8″
Durham 4.2″

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

