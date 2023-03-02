March 5 – Remembering Selma: Charting the Path Toward Multiracial Democracy

MANCHESTER, NH – This Sunday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. in Manchester there will be a march and speaking panel to remember the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, chart the path toward a multiracial democracy, and discuss what we must do to continue to protect the right to vote in New Hampshire.

One of the battles for an equal voice in our democracy was fought in Selma, Alabama on March 7, 1965. The day became known as “Bloody Sunday” and it turned out to be a pivotal event in the civil rights movement and in United States history.

Speakers will include:

James McKim , President, Manchester NAACP

, President, Manchester NAACP Deborah Opramolla , Program Manager, Disability Rights Center

, Program Manager, Disability Rights Center Harriet Ward, artist and member of the Sacred Ally Quilt Ministry

artist and member of the Sacred Ally Quilt Ministry Rev. Renee Rouse, Pastor, Northwood Congregational Church

The march will leave Hartnett parking lot, 99 Lowell St., Manchester at 2:30 pm for the Bridge Street bridge, and return to NEP House of Praise around 3:30 p.m. for a speaking event which will feature stories from those who were leaders in the movement for voting rights, every day people who witnessed the Civil Rights Movement, and the challenges still facing the movement today.

The event is organized by Open Democracy.

