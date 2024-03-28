The Weekender, March 28-31: Swiftie Dance Party, Easter Bunny at the Aviation Museum, Wrestlemania + more

MANCHESTER, NH – Spring is here and this weekend is filled with Easter-themed activities and more! Check out the mix below.

Multi-Day Events

March 29-30

NH Coin and Currency Expo, Manchester NH – The NH Coin and Currency Expo is back at the Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Downtown this Friday and Saturday. This is a great event to buy, sell, trade and experts are also available for free appraisals. Hours are Friday 10AM to 7PM and Saturday 9AM to 4PM for an admission price of $7 a day. Check here for more information.

March 29

Taylor’s Version: A Swiftie Dance Party, Nashua NH – This Swiftie Dance Party at the Nashua Center for the Arts is all about celebrating Taylor Swift and her fans. This is a great opportunity for Taylor Swift fans to enjoy some of their favorite songs and celebrate a world renowned performer. Purchase your tickets here!

March 30

BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket) Easter Egg Hunt and Fun-ganza, Manchester, NH – Everyone is invited to this Easter-themed event. Coffee & hot cocoa, cupcakes by Emily Sedita of local small business Cake it Easy. Bring your own basket for the hunt! Proceeds for the hunt are for Make-A-wish: $2 for hunters K-3rd grade; $1 for younger siblings. This is sponsored by the Hillside Builders Club! Location:NHillside Middle School, 112 Reservoir Dr.

Easter Bunny lands at Aviation Museum of NH, Londonderry NH – The Easter Bunny will be landing at the Aviation Museum in Londonderry at 9AM! Your favorite bunny is planned to taxi in on a student built airplane but will only be there until 11AM. Plan to see the Easter bunny, get some pictures, and grab some candy before he’s gone!

WWE: Road to Wrestlemania, Manchester NH – The Road to Wrestlemania arrives to Manchester this coming Saturday! The event starts at 7:30PM which tickets starting at just $20. Purchase your tickets here for this event at the SNHU Arena.

The Whoo(pie) Wagon, Manchester NH – The Whoo(pie) Wagon will be at Manchester Memorial High School from 10AM until 1PM. This is a fundraiser to support the Memorial Booster Club, so make sure to put in your pre-orders to pick up on Saturday!

March 31

Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet at LaBelle Winery, Amherst & Derry NH – LaBelle Winter in Amherst and Derry are hosting their Easter Sunday Brunch! Reserved seating will be available for the following timeslots: 9:00am-11:00am, 12:00pm-2:00pm, and 3:00pm-5:00pm. Check here for more information and to make your reservation.

Planning Ahead?

