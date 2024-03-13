March 14-17 Weekly Entertainment Report: Find lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, MARCH 14th
- Jordan Quinn / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Liz Ridgley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Ken Budka / Lithermans Brewing Company / 5:30pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- 21st & 1st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Chris Lester / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
- Jason Michelson / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Jim & Joe / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 15th
- Jamie Hughes / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Mostly ’90s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Andrew North & The Rangers / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Ramblin’ Rogues / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 16th
- Colin Hart / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Jonathan Stephen Braught / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Clint Lapointe / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dave Zangri / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Richard Wallace / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chad Verbeck / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Down By Ten / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Shane David Trio / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Strong Tree / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Ramblin’ Rogues / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, MARCH 17th
- Sean Dennehy / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 8am – MUSIC ALL DAY
- Andy Happel / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9am – MUSIC ALL DAY
- D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 11am
- Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Justin Cohn / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 1pm
- Chuck n John / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm
- Doug Mitchell Trio / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
FRIDAY, MARCH 15th
PATRICK’S DAY WITH THE SPAIN BROTHERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Join us in celebrating St. Patrick’s day with evening filled with Irish songs and stories from Manchester’s own The Spain Brothers. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
BLAME IT ON BECKETT / Old Town Hall (Bedford) / through March 17th – DIRECT/x
Bedford Off Broadway will be presents “Blame it on Beckett” written by John Morogiello. Heidi Bishop is a wide-eyed dramaturgy intern eager to better American drama. She encounters instead an endless stream of bad scripts by desperate playwrights and an office filled with cynicism and turf battles. Content warning: not intended for children. www.bedfordoffbroadway.com
THE PROM / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 24th – DIRECT/x
Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage, so when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, MARCH 9th
DIVAS WITH A TWIST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm and 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
For a decade Divas with a Twist have been selling out shows in the Boston area. This band features 5 powerhouse female vocalists backed by high energy. With a unique blend of vocals combined with new arrangements to pop favorites, classic rock, Motown and originals, the Divas do not disappoint! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
JUSTIN McKINNEY LIVE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
With multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show”, one-hour specials on “Comedy Central”, and “Amazon Prime”, including “Parentally Challenged” and “On Mid-Life Support”, Juston is at the top of his game. He just released his 5th stand-up special, “On the Bright Side”, currently streaming on his YouTube channel. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Featuring Steve Bjork, Jason Merrill, and Ken Richard. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
WAKING FINNEGAN / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Waking Finnegan’s fresh take on Celtic rock combines the edge and drive of electric guitar with the soul and depth of the upright bass, topped with haunting accordion, fiery fiddle, and powerful vocals. All tied together with rockin’ drums designed to get you out of your seat. Expect to hear a few old favorites done in a new way, from fast and furious fiddle and whistle tunes – to theatrical vocal tunes – Waking Finnegan is guaranteed to entertain young and old alike! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SUNDAY, MARCH 10th
GLENGARRY BHOYS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Described as bold, unorthodox, vibrant, and evocative, the “GLENGARRY BHOYS” hybrid of Canadian Highland Scots and French Canadian musical idioms has evolved into a sound that is weighty, authoritative, and extremely entertaining. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
UPCOMING EVENTS
ANASTASIA: YOUTH EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / March 22-24 – DIRECT/x
This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Anastasia: The Musical is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be. Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
MIKE KOUTROBIS COMEDY SPECIAL / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / March 23 – DIRECT/x
Mike Koutrobis has been entertaining audiences as a stand-up comedian for over twenty years. He has performed on all types of stages across the country, including but not limited to the Borgata in Atlantic City, Dangerfields & Gotham in NYC, Foxwoods & Mohegan, to name a few, and has also entertained US troops overseas. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!