March 30: Easter Bunny to land at Aviation Museum via student-built airplane

LONDONDERRY, NH – Instead of hopping, he’s coming by student-built airplane!

The Easter Bunny will arrive on Saturday, March 30 at 9 a.m. at the Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry. The event was originally scheduled for the prior Saturday, but has been rescheduled due to inclement weather forecast.

The celebrated treat-bearing rabbit is scheduled to taxi in on a student-built RV-12iS, a two-seat light sport aircraft completed by students at the Manchester (N.H.) School of Technology.

The bunny’s 9 a.m. arrival will be accompanied by a water cannon salute courtesy the Manchester Airport Fire Department.

After disembarking from the student-built plane, the Easter Bunny will visit with fans, pose for pictures, and give out candy including chocolate Easter treats from Granite State Candy Shoppe.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Aviation Museum from 9 to 11 a.m., when he’ll leave for his next engagement via a fire truck from the Manchester Airport Fire Department.

The Easter Bunny’s visit is free and open to all. Families are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. to park and safely make their way to the Aviation Museum, which is located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, N.H.

Families are asked to dress appropriately for the outdoor event.

The Aviation Museum of N.H. will be open to the public on Saturday, March 30 starting at 9 a.m., with free admission and free activities for kids in the museum’s classroom during the bunny’s visit.

“We’re thrilled the Easter Bunny has chosen to arrive in an airplane built by students right here in New Hampshire,” said Jeff Rapsis, the museum’s executive director. “It’s a great honor to have such an important celebrity make use of this aircraft.”

This year’s Easter Bunny’s appearance at the Aviation Museum is made possible in part by Granite State Candy Shoppe, with retail stores in Manchester and Concord; and also the Common Man Roadside family of convenience stores.

After 11 a.m., regular admission prices to the Aviation Museum take effect: $10 for adults 13 and above; $5 for children 6 to 12, seniors 65 and above, and veterans/active military; kids 5 and under free.

The Aviation Museum, a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s young people to become tomorrow’s aviation professionals.

Named “Best Place to Take Kids” in southern New Hampshire in the 2023 HippoPress Readers Poll, the Aviation Museum of N.H. was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Non-Profit Impact Award’ by the Center for N.H. Non-Profits.