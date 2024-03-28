March 28-31 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 28th

Henry Laliberte / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Colin Hart / Lithermans Brewing Company / 5:30pm

Sam Hammerman / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gauchos (Manchester) / 6pm – SATURDAY AS WELL

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Dave Clark / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Freddie Catalfo / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 29th

Hally Neal / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Brewed & Acoustic Open Mic with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 6-8pm

Mollicious Intent / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Justin Jordan / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Banana Gun / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Lisa Love Experience / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Chase Clark Music / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Caylin Costello & Guess Method / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

The Maniac Loves You / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 30th

Scott King / Farmer’s Market (Contoocook) / 9am-12pm

Taylor Marie / Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Chris Perkins / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Eddie Sands / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Kimayo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Joe MacDonald/Fody’s Tavern (Nashua) / 8:30pm

Pinsky Reunion / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Max Sullivan Group / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Club (Manchester) / 9pm

The Mockingbirds / Peddler’s Daughter / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 31st

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Roc n Ron / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SILENT FILM WITH MUSIC / Rex Theatre (Manchester) 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Cecil B. DeMille’s THE TEN COMMANDMENTS (1923), the original silent film version. Come experience the best of early Hollywood the way it was meant to be seen — on the big screen, with live music, and with an audience. Jeff Rapsis is a New Hampshire-based musician and composer who specializes in creating live music for silent film screenings. Over the past 15 years, he has accompanied more than 1,000 screenings in New England, around the nation, and in Europe. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, MARCH 29th

CANDLELIGHT MUSIC – TRIBUTE TO COLDPLAY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm & 8:30pm – DIRECT/x

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations; discover the music of Coldplay at The Rex Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

KILLER QUEEN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / March 29 & 30 – DIRECT/x

A night filled with top hits showcasing the music of Queen. Killer Queen celebrates Freddie Mercury who is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of Rock music. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TAYLOR’S VERSION / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:30pm – DIRECT/x

Calling all Swifties! Welcome to Taylor’s Version, the dance party of your wildest dreams. We put on DJ based events playing every Taylor era, no skips! Could you ask for anything better? Grab tickets, grab your friends, and come trade bracelets with us! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774 – 18+ EVENT

SATURDAY, MARCH 30th

HOME SWEET HOME: 2024 ANNUAL ICE REVUE / JFK Colliseum (Manchester) / 1pm & 7pm – DIRECT/x

Presented by The Southern NH Skate Club. This year’s show will uncover all of the fun you can find right at home! Skaters of all ages and abilities will explore the rooms of a house, while showing off their hard work in this multi-media ice show. Video, lights, and costumes will bring our home to life! www.snhsc.com

SOULED OUT SHOW BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

For over 20 years, The Souled Out Show Band has been entertaining crowds in the Greater New England area, making them one of the hottest acts around. They’ve added visuals to their already dynamic stage show, which takes the SOSB experience to a whole new level! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CAPTAIN JACK AND THE STRANGERS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Captain Jack & The Strangers, comprised of six individuals hailing from Gloucester, MA with over 30 years experience in music and performance. The band is fronted by 24 year old piano phenom, Jack Favazza, who brings a youthful exuberance to this classic American songbook. This group plays a wide catalogue of music from America’s own Piano Man, Billy Joel, spanning his entire musical career from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Playing both well known hits, alongside of b-side fan favorites, there are surely songs to appease any audience member. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, MARCH 31st – HAPPY EASTER!

UPCOMING EVENTS

ROBERT DIONNE PIANO CABARET / Public Library (Bedford) / April 7 at 2:30pm – FREE EVENT

Part of the 2023/24 Sunday Concerts & Cookies Series in the McAllaster Room. Light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bedford Library will be served at intermission. Join Robert Dionne for his popular interactive piano/vocal cabaret; enjoy the music and sing-along based on a song list created by the audience at this all-request event. Advanced Reservations Suggested. REGISTER HERE (www.bedfordnhlibrary.org)

BIRTHDAY CLUB / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / April 12-14 – DIRECT/x

Five women get together for their birthdays, each with her own story, to drink, celebrate, commiserate and support each other as they negotiate through marriage, work, divorce, birth and kids, while solving the problems of the world. One by one, they reveal their personal, work and family issues, and when one of them admits she went out with another’s husband, the vodka hits the fan. The question is: Will Birthday Club survive, or will Rule #5 end it forever? www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

