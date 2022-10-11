The Derryfield School breaks ground on new ‘Dining Commons’

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 3 The Derryfield School put shovels into the ground on a new dining commons. Thanks in part to a generous donation of $2,500,000, the largest single gift in the School’s 58-year history, the entire Derryfield community will now be able to gather as one, in a building that will tie the campus together as originally envisioned during the master facilities planning process.

In his opening remarks, new Head of School Andy Chappell said, “I saw firsthand the impact that a new dining facility had at my previous school, so I have no doubt about the impact of this project, and believe The Commons will offer Derryfield the opportunity to gather together as a community (students, teachers, and staff), to enjoy one another and to learn from one another in addition to the great work that is happening in classrooms and hallways, and on playing fields and stages of the school. The groundbreaking of The Commons represents growth, stability, confidence, and belief in Derryfield’s mission; it is really a moment of affirmation for our community.”

A lead donor, in sharing with the crowd why they invested in this project, said, “The reason we chose to invest in this particular project is our passionate belief in the quality of instruction. The teachers are the secret sauce here–they are the competitive advantage. They have a passion to teach. We have no doubt this project will bring a world-class facility to this institution, to match the high quality of its education. This building, The Commons, will bring this community together and the institution to the next level of excellence.”

Not only will The Commons be a gathering place for the Derryfield community, but it will also be available to the community, for life events ranging from weddings to retirement parties to memorial services, as well as to non-profit organizations and corporate groups for professional retreats and meetings.

The 11,800-square-foot building was designed by Banwell Architects of Lebanon, NH, and is being built by Eckman Construction of Bedford, NH. TF Moran of Bedford provided engineering services. FLIK Independent School Dining will be providing food services. The $8.8 million dollar project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2024. According to Anna Moskov, Director of Philanthropy & Engagement, the fundraising campaign is still underway during construction, with $1.8 million remaining to be raised.

The Derryfield School is an independent day school welcoming bright, motivated students in grades 6-12, serving over 50 towns throughout NH and northern MA. To learn more about The Commons and Derryfield visit discover.Derryfield.org.