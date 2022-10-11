SEE Science Center and Manchester Historic Association’s ‘Culture of Innovation’ highlights leaders in STEM

MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center and the Manchester Historic Association (MHA) have completed “A Culture of Innovation,” a series of oral histories involving people from the community engaged in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers.

This project was made possible with support from New Hampshire Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities. The public is invited to explore all 20 oral histories online.

The interviewees represent a variety of STEM disciplines from software to hi-tech manufacturing. They also include a range of experiences from individuals who have worked as general technicians to individuals who have founded companies.

“These oral histories allow us to draw out the personal struggles and triumphs of interviewees,” said SEE Executive Director Shana Hawrylchak. In addition to sharing these stories with the general public, they will be disseminated to local teachers and students. Students will be introduced to the rich history and opportunities within Manchester’s tech community and be encouraged to draw connections with the subjects. During the selection process, particular attention was paid to identifying individuals from a diverse set of backgrounds (ethnic, religious, gender, racial, socioeconomic and age) that reflect the diversity present within Manchester’s public schools.

“Combined, these stories will help us to paint a picture of the larger tech culture of our city and to present role models for students” said Hawrylchak.

This project is a great companion to oral histories preserved from past generations. These records of the experiences of today’s workforce will document the ongoing transformation of the city, its residents and the millyard in particular. Links to the oral history videos can be found on the websites of both organizations or directly here A permanent copy of all oral histories developed during the project will be kept as part of MHA’s permanent archival collection for use by future historians and city residents.

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. SEE’s fall /winter hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.