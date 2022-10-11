Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11.

“It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.

Garone served as a law enforcement officer for 58 years, beginning on October 15, 1964, with the Lebanon NH Police Department. He later served as the Chief of Police for the Town of Derry from June 1, 1972, until his recent retirement on September 30, 2022.

Chief Garone is survived by his wife Blanche, his son Michael and his wife Rebecca, his daughter Vicky Moran and her husband Frank, his grandchildren Aiden Garone, Alexander Garone, Maureen Marquis, and her husband Ryan, and his two foster grandchildren, Carleigh Sullivan and Ethan Sullivan Dupuis. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Wormwood of Elyria, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Derry Police as soon as they are available.

Garone’s 50 years as Chief in Derry makes him the longest-serving full-time chief in Granite State history, according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police. During a ceremony held in honor of his retirement earlier this year at the Doubletree Hilton, it was noted that Garone could possibly be the longest-serving full-time police chief in the United States.

At that event Derry Police Captain Vern Thomas said, “It’s pretty rare that someone spends 50 years in law enforcement. You have to love this job, someone who spends 50 years as chief, that’s something special, very special.” Derry Town Council also recently voted to rename the police station the Edward Garone Police Facility.