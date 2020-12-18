The Currier Museum to close temporarily

MANCHESTER, NH – The Currier Museum of Art is temporarily closing to the public in order to keep its community and staff safe during this difficult period. The museum will be open this weekend, from Friday, December 18 through Sunday, December 20. We will then be closed until mid-January when we will evaluate whether it is safe to reopen. The museum will continue to be accessible digitally: our varied programs provide engaging educational opportunities for everyone. We will continue to deepen our content and expand our virtual reach in the future.

Our region has recently experienced an alarming spike in cases and the Currier Museum is doing all it can to contain the spread of covid-19 and avoid burdening local health resources. Many museums in Massachusetts and Maine have also temporarily shut their doors as a precaution.

Although we are closing, the museum will still be celebrating the New Year with its long-running family-friendly event “Noon Year’s Eve” – and this year, it’s digital. Visit: currier.org. Our pick-up services will continue to be available.

We thank our community for its understanding and support. The Currier looks forward to welcoming guests back in person when it is safe for everyone.

About the Currier Museum of Art

The Currier Museum is an internationally renowned art museum located in Manchester, New Hampshire. The museum features paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs, including works by Monet, Picasso, O’Keeffe, Hopper, and Wyeth. It presents exhibitions, tours, art classes, and special programs year-round. Two houses designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, are part of its permanent collection.