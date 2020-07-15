Tavern in the Square restaurant coming to South River Road’s Market and Main ‘Whole Foods’ plaza

BEDFORD, NH – A new eatery is slated to move into the growing Market and Main plaza on South River Road as part of Phase II of the development of the high-profile development.

Encore Commercial, LLC developers of Market and Main Bedford, have announced that they have entered into an agreement with Broadway Hospitality Group, to bring its popular Tavern in the Square restaurant to its mixed-use, Class A development, home to Trader Joe’s, The Friendly Toast and Carabbas Italian Grill, anchored by Whole Foods market.

Broadway Hospitality Group operates Tavern in the Square restaurants and other concepts in communities throughout New England, providing local residents and visitors the opportunity to feel like they are part of a special environment created specifically for them with localized food, craft cocktails and a vibrant atmosphere.

“We have been searching for the ideal New Hampshire location for some time and are very excited to bring Tavern in the Square to Market and Main Bedford,” said Joe Arcari, President & CFO, Broadway Hospitality Group. “We look forward to delivering high-quality food and drinks, friendly staff and a fun neighborhood vibe that is enjoyable for all ages.”

The agreement with Broadway Hospitality Group and Tavern in the Square follows a commitment from Regal to bring a state-of-the-art 11-screen cinematic experience to Market and Main.

Market and Main offers family-friendly shopping, dining and entertainment with hotel and luxury residences in the heart of Bedford. Phase I of the project, which has been completed, includes the recently opened Trader Joe’s neighborhood grocery store and Friendly Toast restaurant, with Whole Foods anchoring one end of Market Street, and the existing Carrabba’s Restaurant on the opposite end. Phase II, along Main Street, will be anchored by the Regal theatre, indoor and outdoor dining, retail shopping, a hotel and luxury residences in the theme of traditional town centers.

“Our agreement with Tavern in the Square is an exciting addition to Market and Main Bedford and shows continued momentum for the project,” said Nic Barber, President of Encore Commercial.

In addition to offering a more connected community experience, the $120 million Market and Main project will provide 1,700 construction and permanent jobs, up to $740,000 in new annual tax revenue for the town, nearly $700,000 in one-time impact fees, and has already funded $1 million in local road improvements.

To learn more about Market and Main Bedford, visit www.MarketandMainBedford.com.