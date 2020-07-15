Members First Credit Union moves ahead with HQ construction, optimism for city’s future

News brought to you by



MANCHESTER, NH – During these uncertain times, Members First Credit Union is striving to make a difference for its members and the community. Earlier this year, the Manchester-based credit union announced plans to construct a new 18,000 square-foot headquarters at the corner of Elm and Salmon Streets. In an effort to begin helping the community recover from the economic uncertainty the pandemic has caused, Members First is excited to announce that construction will begin in July, creating job opportunities and bringing builders and contractors back to work, responsibly.

Sullivan Construction and Members First are committed to following safety protocols including social distancing, job site check-ins and appropriate hand sanitizing for all personnel entering the construction site.

“Sullivan Construction is proud to be working with Members First Credit Union as design-builder of their exciting new headquarters in Manchester,” said Tom Sullivan, manager, Sullivan Construction. “This project provides much-needed employment opportunities and shows great confidence in the community.”

The three-story building will offer full-service banking with a two-lane drive-up, plenty of onsite parking, and convenient access from the Amoskeag Bridge. In addition to a full-service branch, the new facility will house the credit union’s executive management and back-office support teams. All personnel will be relocating from the current headquarters on 44 Bridge Street in Manchester once construction is complete early next summer.

“As a credit union, we are fiscally sound and focused on finding solutions,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO, Members First Credit Union. “Together with Sullivan Construction and all contractors involved, we’re confident we can safely move this project forward while respecting the protocols put in place by the CDC. We are moving forward with a renewed sense of optimism for the future and a commitment to employing as many as can be during this difficult time.”

Members First Credit Union offers personal and business banking, mortgage lending, online and mobile services while maintaining its community-focused appeal. To learn more about Members First, visit their website at MembersFirstNH.org.

Based out of Bedford, New Hampshire, Sullivan Construction provides pre-construction, design/build and construction management services. Learn more at SullivanConstruction.com.

About Members First Credit Union

Since 1949, Members First Credit Union has been a trusted financial resource in Manchester, Bedford and surrounding communities. We get to know our members so we can recommend the right solutions to help them reach their goals. In other words: we’re small enough to make a big difference.

As a full-service financial institution, we offer the products and services our members need, whether for themselves, their family or business. And because we’re not for profit, earnings go back to our members, so they can save and borrow at reasonable rates. Membership is open to anyone living, working, or attending school in New Hampshire.

For more information, call 603-622-8781 or visit www.membersfirstnh.org.