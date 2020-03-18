Superintendent: Goffstown/New Boston school staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The superintendent of schools serving Goffstown and New Boston has notified parents that a “staff member in our daily school community” has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Superintendent Brian Balke said he couldn’t identify the staffer, the school or provide much in the way of details.

Balke did say this individual has not been on campus since last Friday in a letter that was posted on the district’s website.

“At this time, this is the only information I am able to share. I’m sorry that I can’t disclose what school this is impacting per DHHS guidance,” Balke said. “I do not want to create any undue stress on anyone and in all likelihood, we will continue to experience more positive cases in New Hampshire.”

The state announced earlier Tuesday that 26 individuals have now tested positive in New Hampshire and that “several” cases are believed to be community-based transmissions.

“Several individuals from Rockingham and Grafton counties have no identified risk factors indicating that New Hampshire is experiencing community-based transmission of COVID-19,” according to the press release from the Department of Health and Human Services.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Benjamin Chan, said, “The increasing number of cases and new evidence of community-based transmission raises concern that the COVID-19 outbreak is intensifying in New Hampshire.”

Balke asked parents to be aware that this is the time period when symptoms might start showing for those who might have had close contact – which is defined as several minutes of face to face interaction.

“Please monitor yourself or your child for symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and chills,” Balke said.

He suggested anyone with questions or concerns should contact their healthcare provider or the state Department of Health and Human Services by calling 2-1-1.

“The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is conducting a contact investigation, and any person who is identified as a close contact to this person will be notified directly by NH DHHS,” said Balke.

Anyone who is not directly notified is considered at low risk and should monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness, he said.

Balke concludes the letter by saying: “Our collective health remains my top priority. Stay safe everyone.”