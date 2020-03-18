No-visitor policy instated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock health facilities

LEBANON, NH – As the COVID-19 situation rapidly progresses in the Upper Valley and with continued evaluation of precautionary steps to slow the spread of the virus, beginning Wednesday, March 18, all Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health facilities will no longer allow visitors.

Visitor limitations apply to patient rooms, general waiting areas, emergency departments, clinics, and the Cafe. Exceptions will be made for the neonatal ICU, partner or spouse of patients in our Birthing Pavilion or those visiting patients receiving end-of-life care.

We understand the important role that visitors play in the healing process and this decision will be difficult for patients, their families, and friends. This decision was made to preserve the ongoing wellness of our patients and staff.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health facilities include Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC), Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, New London Hospital, Cheshire Medical Center, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s (D-H’s) Community Group Practice in Southern New Hampshire.