Bookery shifts to social platforms, book club goes virtual

A top priority of ours is — and always will be — the safety of our community, staff and customers. Throughout the uncertainty of the current pandemic, we continue to evaluate our internal business policies. We have already taken measures to minimize the risk around COVID-19, and will adjust as new information reaches us through our Governor and Mayor.

Here are our solutions we’ve put into place around our programming.

All author events, live music, and book readings will be moved to an online format.

We are working on the following programs: Online Author Chats Online Book Clubs (More details below) Virtual Talks! Virtual StoryTime EVERY MORNING at 9 a.m., airing on Facebook Live



Do you have an online event you want to see? Email us at hello@bookerymht.com!

We respond to every email.

Bookery Book Club Is Moving Online (For Now!)

Everyone is welcome to join regardless of how much of the book you were able to read.

One of our awesome team members will be there to provide guided questions for each novel that we read together.

How does it work?

You’ll receive a link to join our virtual video call. Too shy for video? You can “Raise your hand” and speak up without video too!

Be sure to grab the book for 20 percent off at Bookery Manchester!

At this time, we are offering curbside pick up and/or shipping! Order Now.

