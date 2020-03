CONCORD NH — Governor Chris Sununu on Thursday released Emergency Order #17, mandating the closure of all non-essential businesses and requiring Granite Staters to stay at home.

A copy of Emergency Order #17 is posted below.

Are you providing an ‘essential service’?

A copy of designated “Essential Services” can be found here. Additional services may be designated as Essential and added to EXHIBIT A with written approval of the Commissioner of Business and Economic Affairs and the Governor.