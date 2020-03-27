Schools to remain closed and students on remote learning until at least May 4

MANCHESTER, NH — Based on orders issued Thursday by Gov. Chris Sununu, NH schools will be closed through at least May 4 as part of a state-wide stay-at-home order. That order closes all non-essential businesses and calls for all to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Schools will remain in remote learning status. More information will be forthcoming.

Meal distribution continues

Meals will continue to be delivered by bus routes – you can find information on the routes at www.mansd.org. Food is also being dropped at the YMCA of Downtown Manchester Teen Center at 42 Stark St. Those packaged breakfasts and lunches are available for pickup between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. along with grab-and-go dinners prepared by the YMCA.

Location change for weekend meal pickup

Weekend meal package pickup will continue as planned with one exception – one pickup site has been moved from JFK Arena to the Police Athletic League parking lot at 409 Beech St. Packs will be available for pickup at all locations starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Here is the updated list of pickup locations:

Police Athletic League building, 409 Beech St. (replaces location at JFK Arena) – please enter from Lake Avenue and exit onto Beech Street

Crystal Lake Park, 679 Bodwell Road

Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside St.

Smyth Road School, 245 Bruce Road

Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way

Playgrounds and hard courts are closed

Playgrounds and hard courts (for example, basketball courts) are closed in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Urgent questions involving your student or the school community should be emailed to covid19@mansd.org.