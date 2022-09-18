Sunday’s weather: Sunny and more humid, high of 84, with late showers, T-storms

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds are around 60 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

