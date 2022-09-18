Sunday’s weather: Sunny and more humid, high of 84, with late showers, T-storms

Sunday’s Weather

Dry weather prevails for much of today, however, it will turn noticeably warmer, feeling more like summer. Some unsettled weather with a period or two of showers or thunderstorms possible tonight and tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 18-Sept. 22

Today: Some sun, warm & more humid. High 84 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cooler with some showers. High 68 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with some rain. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Periods of sun & clouds with a few showers. High 74 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 79 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday (First day of Fall): Some sun and breezy. High 70 Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 49 Winds: NW5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of Autumn will be dry with the chilly feel of Fall.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds are around 60 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

