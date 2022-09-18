Celebrating education: ‘Communities become what they value – and what they celebrate’

Saturday, September 17, 2022 Carol Robidoux Community, Education, Featured News 0
Students showing their Manchester pride during Saturday’s CelebratED event at Veterans Park. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH – For the second consecutive year the city has come together to celebrate education. Organized by Manchester Proud, a home-grown education advocacy group, the focus was on fun as hundreds turned out Sept. 17 at Veterans Park for CelebratED.

“It’s a powerful opportunity to build awareness of and support for our schools. Celebrating the great things happening in MSD makes us all a little more proud to live and work in Manchester,” said Barry Brensinger, founding member and philosophical leader of Manchester Proud.

Brensinger says the idea behind CelebratED is to create a fun atmosphere full of entertainment, food and friendship. But it’s also a matter of serious business for Manchester Proud.

Barry Brensinger of Manchester Proud, center, chats with Pawn Nitichan, executive director for City Year New Hampshire, and Congressman Chris Pappas, a proud graduate of Manchester schools. Photo/Stacy Harrison

The group, which formed five years ago, has a singular purpose: improving outcomes for students who attend city schools. Building a sense of community pride is an important foundation for success.

“As a corollary to the old adage ‘You are what you eat,’ communities become what they value – what they ‘celebrate.’ Celebration of our students and schools promotes awareness and understanding of the countless success stories being lived in the Manchester School District every day,” writes Brensinger in a recent Manchester Proud blog post.

“By accentuating the positive, we inspire ever greater pride and progress.  Our ultimate success will be realized when the making and maintaining of great public schools and commitment to the success of ALL of our students are part of our collective civic conscience – When we and the world know Manchester to be a great place to learn and live.”

Mixed reaction from these two at meeting Eddy, Manchester Police Department’s comfort pony. Photo/Stacy Harrison

CelebratED slide shows by Stacy Harrison

